BNC#7: Tatjana Smith – SA’s most decorated Olympian on her journey to becoming the nation’s ‘Golden Girl’

At BNC#7, BizNews founder Alec Hogg sat down with Tatjana Smith, South Africa’s most decorated Olympian, for a heartfelt nightcap chat in Hermanus. Fresh from her record-breaking triumphs at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, Tatjana shared her journey from reluctant swimmer to global champion. Reflecting on faith, resilience, and the power of staying home, she highlighted the untapped potential in South African swimming, the need for better support, and her mission to inspire the next generation—leaving the audience with goosebumps and hope.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here