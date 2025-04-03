BNC#7: Sean Peche – Market cycles; investor psychology; and the risks lurking beneath the surface

In a compelling keynote at the seventh BizNews Conference (BNC#7), Sean Peche, Founder and CEO of Ranmore Funds, shared his insights on the intricate nature of market cycles. He emphasized the psychological influences that drive investor behavior and the importance of understanding where we stand within these cycles. Peche presented a contrarian view, cautioning against the prevailing optimism in US markets and urging investors to consider diversification and historical patterns in their strategies. With an eye on the future, he outlined key factors that could influence market shifts and highlighted Ranmore Funds’ approach to seizing opportunities across the globe.

Following his keynote address, Sean Peche engaged in a dynamic Q&A session with Bronwyn Nielsen, offering sharp insights into global markets, investment strategies, and economic risks. He addressed concerns about asset valuations, inflationary pressures, and the pitfalls of passive investing. With a focus on rational decision-making and value-driven opportunities, Peche provided a compelling case for pragmatic, numbers-driven investing. His candid responses shed light on macroeconomic trends, corporate governance, and the future of wealth preservation in an uncertain world.

