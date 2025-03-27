BNC#7: Piet Viljoen and Kokkie Kooyman – Lessons from Warren Buffet and Charlie Munger, The Oracles of Omaha

At BNC#7 in Hermanus, seasoned investors Piet Viljoen and Kokkie Kooyman shared personal journeys inspired by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s Berkshire Hathaway. Viljoen traced his path from a junior analyst in Cape Town to embracing life-changing wisdom at the “Woodstock of Capitalism,” focusing on trust, common-sense investing, and sidestepping institutional pitfalls. Kooyman recounted how a 1999 nudge from a colleague led him to Buffett and Munger’s rational business thinking during the tech bubble, spotlighting their disciplined simplicity and knack for seizing opportunities. Together, they revealed timeless principles that built Berkshire into a titan—and shaped their own success.

Following their keynote speeches, Viljoen and Kooyman joined BizNews founder Alec Hogg for a lively Q&A session, diving into Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s enduring lessons. From Buffett’s reading obsession to his bold Apple investment, the trio explored practical investing wisdom, recommended must-read books, and debated asset allocation in China. They wrapped up with reflections on Berkshire Hathaway’s cash hoard and Buffett’s S&P 500 advice, blending humour with sharp insights.

