BNC#7: Peter Major – Macro maestro on gold price trends; mining industry evolution; and US earnings risks

Peter Major, Director of Mining at Modern Corporate Solutions, captivated the audience at the seventh BizNews Conference (BNC#7) with a whirlwind tale of his career sparked by Chris Barnard’s 1967 heart transplant and ignited by South Africa’s gold rush. From navigating inflation and gold price slumps to outsmarting market cycles at Harmony Goldmine and Alan Gray, Major shared an insider’s view of the mining industry’s highs and lows. With wit and wisdom, he dissected global fund flows, championed South Africa’s undervalued market, and warned of the US’s risky earnings bubble—proving why he’s a macro maestro in a volatile world.

In a lively Q&A with Bronwyn Nielsen following his keynote at the seventh BizNews Conference (BNC#7), Peter Major tackled gold’s soaring prices, his shorting misadventures, and savvy diversification into a British Columbia logging camp, Canyon Silver, and Idaho’s Lone Pine Gold mine. With candid insights, he weighed South Africa’s undervalued market against the S&P 500, dissected mining stock risks from Mali to Merafi, and mused on political wildcards like Trump and Xi. Major’s top-down wisdom and humor shone as he navigated audience questions on everything from copper bids to platinum prospects.

