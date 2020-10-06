Nando’s turns up heat at Tito Mboweni School of Cooking

There are a couple of bizarre but very simple ingredients one needs to whip up a Tito Mboweni meal.

Pilchards (fish), garlic, a full chicken and tomatoes are the finance minister’s favourite staples when it comes to his dinner escapades but these haven’t earned him any points in the culinary department.

A very unusual snack is loading! I am hungry!! pic.twitter.com/nY4KbRE7rG — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 29, 2020

Instead, Mboweni – who has just under 1m followers – trends on Twitter quite regularly for his meals, with the Twittersphere knowing exactly what to expect when he has prepared a dish.

So when a Twitter user posted a pic of noodles alongside Nando’s hot sauce, the Portuguese chicken restaurant reposted the tweet and captioned it ‘The school of Tito is in full force.’

The school of Tito in full force. ✊ https://t.co/RCUskebCqG — NandosSA (@NandosSA) October 1, 2020

While Mboweni did not respond to the tweet, he did retweet it, much to the delight of his followers – who had a mouthful to say. There were even calls for him to visit choreographer and celebrity cook Somizi’s show. But if Mboweni doesn’t end up on a cooking show, his Twitter timeline continues to provide some – and some not so – inspirational meals.

Please consider a recipe book. And please we need to see you on Somizi's show soon — Prince Mzingeli Marengo (@ArmandoC13) October 3, 2020

Just need to add 6 Eggs and Lucky Star pic.twitter.com/rcZWKq7LP1 — Xhosa Panther (@LigaGrey) October 1, 2020

The only thing missing is the excessive amount of tomatoes pic.twitter.com/3YTkyoyXZJ — Mr.Awesome (@donaldmachabe) October 1, 2020

(Visited 109 times, 109 visits today)