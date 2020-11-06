DuduMyeni faces criminal charge for revealing identity of secret #statecapturecom witness

Right before the Zondo commission adjourned for lunch on day 2 of the testimony of Dudu Myeni, she mentioned the real name of a ‘Mr X’.

Mr X had earlier appeared at the inquiry to testify about how he had ferried bags of cash, sometimes depositing R1m into the bank account of Myeni. The money was said to be meant for state housing contracts but found its way into the Jacob Zuma Foundation’s bank accounts.

Having testified in-camera with his identity protected because he feared for his life and that of his family, an order was granted for no one to name Mr X.

However, when questioned by evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr about the transactions, which also involved her son, Thalente, Myeni dropped Mr X’s name.

Judge Ray Zondo said he had met with Hofmeyr and Myeni’s legal counsel to discuss a way forward. A conclusion had been reached to officially submit a criminal charge of obstruction to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“The commission’s functioning depends on witnesses that have information that is valued and relevant for the commission to receive. Even when they fear for their lives and families. Today Ms Myeni has breached that act,” said Hofmeyr.

The evidence leader added that Myeni was given the full transcript of Mr X’s evidence and told the reasons why his identity was protected. Myeni’s attorneys were also informed and afforded the opportunity to make representations or attend Mr X’s hearing.

Despite being furnished with this information Myeni said Mr X’s name four times and identified him as her brother.

“It reveals a disrespect for commission and sent a chill as it can deter future whistleblowers from coming forward. We submit you should lay a charge against Myeni,” said Hofmeyr.

Myeni’s legal counsel said it would make a request to make a formal submission to the chairperson as they deem the situation serious and wanted to deal with the matter formally.

“What you did is really something that seems to me would discourage other witnesses who want to give evidence in front of the commission anonymously when they fear for their safety or lives. There are many people who would like to share information with the commission. They simply feel they will be victimised in terms of business, work and hence they are not coming forward.

“To say the least I’m disappointed that you did this…I didn’t expect this from you. My impression was that you were showing respect to the commission. You have disrespected me,” said Zondo.

Watch Dudu Myeni’s full testimony on day 2 below at the Zondo commission.

