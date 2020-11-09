Biden accused of lying about arrests, SA, Mandela – Washington Post

As for Biden’s claims about trying to see Mandela, Young said he repeatedly sought permission to visit Mandela between 1974 and 1990, but was always denied.

The Post says that Biden’s second statement (that Mandela thanked him for being arrested) is also not credible. In 2013, Biden merely said that Mandela thanked him for supporting sanctions against apartheid.

No comment

When asked for comment by the Washington Post and the New York Times, the Biden campaign declined to respond. Towards the end of February (and after the Post published its article) Biden’s communications director Kate Bedingfield offered a puzzling explanation for the supposed arrest.

“He was separated from the [Congressional Black Caucus] members he was traveling with at the airport, when he landed,” she said. “It was a separation. He was not allowed to go through the same door as the rest of the party he was with. Obviously, this was apartheid South Africa. There was a white door. There was a black door. He did not want to go through the white door, and have the rest of the party go to the black door. He was separated.”

However, as the Post notes, congressional delegations at the time did not land in South Africa but in Lesotho – a kingdom that achieved independence in 1966.