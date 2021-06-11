Naspers at crossroads as 36 activist investors question share swap, management alignment

A number of South Africa’s top asset managers have teamed together against the complex shareholding structure and lack of management alignment in South Africa’s two largest businesses – Naspers and Prosus. The Naspers executive team, led by chief executive Bob van Dijk, has been under scrutiny by market participants for a number of years. The discount in its share price to its investment in Chinese tech titan Tencent has widened following a number of unsuccessful corporate actions. In the email below, addressed to Koos Bekker and Hendrik Du Toit (Naspers non-executive director and chief executive of NinetyOne), the investors outline their concerns, many of which they say have only got worse since Van Dijk’s appointment. Unsurprisingly, South Africa’s three largest asset managers – Allan Gray, Coronation and NinetyOne were not part of the collective engagement. Shareholder activism is alive and well. Naspers statement is also below. – Justin Rowe-Roberts

Re: Prosus voluntary share exchange offer for Naspers shares

Background to collective engagement

We, the undersigned co-signatories, are a group of 36 asset managers and investors, who collectively represent total assets under our management of more than R3.6trn. The investor grouping included here represents clients who are Prosus (PRX) shareholders; Naspers (NPN) shareholders; shareholders in both entities, and potential shareholders. We have noted the PRX voluntary share exchange offer for NPN shares, as initially announced on 12 May 2021 in a joint announcement by PRX and NPN.

We, as a collective, find several aspects of the proposed transaction problematic. We are of the view that it introduces elements which serve to increase complexity in the overall company structures, thereby reducing the likelihood of further value unlock, whether immediate or longer-term. Given that many of us have already expressed these in-principle reservations to the executive management team but have been unable to obtain clear understanding for how these views are being heard, we now wish to escalate our commonly held concerns through this collaborative letter of engagement directly with the non-executive directors of NPN and PRX.

Key reservations

Our foundational reservations are governance-related, namely:

Complexity and cross-shareholding:

o The proposed transaction increases the complexity within the PRX/NPN overall structure in its execution and its outcome, and in our view appears unlikely to address the net asset value (NAV) discounts that such complexity invokes in the longer term.

o There is a lack of visibility over what the next steps flowing from this transaction might be that could potentially trigger further value unlock. We believe that the weak share price reaction and widening of the NAV discounts of both companies subsequent to the announcement of the proposed transaction reflect this most disappointing reality.

o As a matter of principle, we are of the view and experience that the introduction of cross- shareholdings between two companies inhibits subsequent corporate restructuring and defers the potential unlock of trapped value. It would be unique for this instance to result in the opposite.