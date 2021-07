Flash Briefing: Protests rock KZN, Gauteng; World Bank warning to SA; load shedding on the cards

The World Bank has sent a warning to South Africa , saying the country can bolster hiring by temporarily extending tax incentives, suspending rules that increase labour costs and introducing measures to support entrepreneurship and self-employment. While other reforms, including tackling electricity supply constraints, remain pivotal, time-bound emergency measures to support poorer workers and create jobs are needed as the economy recovers from the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington-based lender said in its South Africa Economic Update. Africa’s most industrialised economy contracted the most in a century last year and lost 1.4 million jobs.