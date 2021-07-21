Flash Briefing: Riots cost SA R50bn; Pfizer to produce vaccines in Cpt; J&J vaccine less effective against delta

A week of deadly riots in South Africa could cost the country about 50 billion rand ($3.4 billion) in lost output, while 150,000 jobs have been placed at risk, the Presidency said, citing estimates from the South African Property Owners Association. About 200 malls were targeted and some 3,000 shops were looted during the protests, while 200 banks and post offices were vandalized, acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told reporters in Pretoria, the capital, on Tuesday.

In a meeting with more than 90 chief executives and industry leaders on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa conceded that his administration was inadequately prepared to deal with the scale of the unrest and the security forces didn’t respond quickly enough.