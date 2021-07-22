ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa

Gatvol SAs on open letter to Cyril: White privilege or hard truth?

by

Following the chaos of the riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, it’s fair to say that many South Africans have been left with a bitter taste in their mouths. One such citizen took pen to paper in an anonymous Open Letter to Cyril Ramaphosa – currently doing the rounds on social media.

As Alec Hogg writes, “In their hour of greatest need, communities whose rates and taxes keep the national wheels rolling were left to fend for themselves. Those they paid to protect them simply disappeared or stood idly by watching the methodical, fearless plundering. As a result, many in the previously silent and mostly isolated majority have found each other – and their collective voice. Their ‘gatvol’ factor has scaled a new peak.”

From cadre deployment and failed service delivery to emigration tax and xenophobia, the writer leaves no ANC stone unturned. The mysterious author even suggests that Ramaphosa makes saying ‘WMC’ or ‘1652’ a “hate crime, like the K-word. It’s actually every bit as insulting, and it’s flung about carelessly by ideologues who just are just plain racist,” they write.

The letter ends with:

“Do you want to stay in power? It’s not actually that hard. Treat us all with respect. Equally. As citizens. Who defended you when it really counted. And importantly, in too many cases to mention, the best thing for you to do is just to get out of the way.” 

Understandably, the letter has received its fair share of attention (both for and against) across social media, and as usual, South Africans are not pulling any punches. You’ll want to grab a seat for this, dear reader.

Facebook comment

“Best letter Cyril will ever receive. If he is intelligent he will take notice but he lacks the emotional security needed to run a household, never mind a country. It is what it is, Cyril lacks in leadership ability,” says MJ JORGENSEN. 

Naas Scholtz comments, “Awesome letter – the sentiments of the people – ANC’s and EFF’s and BLM’s excluded. Hear the voice of the 50 million ‘others’. Bravo, give the writer a Bells.”

“Brilliant and points out everything normal hard-working people are saying every day,” says Chris. “Get rid of the inept corrupt cadre ministers, look to Singapore, not Nigeria, you never know people might start voting for you again, comrade.”

Tracer ZA says, “The sad thing is this country really needs a coup. Just not the scum of the earth trying to take over, we already have scum of the earth running this circus. Brilliant letter, but our spineless knob of a president doesn’t give 2 schitts about anything but the ANC.”

“I haven’t read something as good as this; it shines the light on everything that’s ridiculous and pathetic in this country, more specifically, the ANC,” adds Stifmeister.

Cyril Facebook comment

“This letter smacks of racism and white privilege. Makes me want to puke,” says Kabza

ALB Translation & interpretati agrees. “This is nothing short of subliminal racism aimed at offending Africans and crafting a deceptive message that seeks to promote their opinion over the masses masked as some open letter but void of any truth. In reality, it sounds like a call to Ramaphosa to tow the white line of thinking and generally pro minorities.”

JohnMname responds: “If whites and most of the population abhor crime and looting, does that make them privileged? What’s your point other than to be racist?”

“Oh. The ever expected and standard racist cry when the truth manifests,” adds Braveheart. “It’s 27 years of ANC misrule, theft, plunder and destruction that makes many many South Africans of all persuasions want to puke.”

Ichabod Crane adds, “Ag, shame, came too late to the mall, to grab a 65″ TV? My heart is bleeding for you.”

The Passing Show writes, “Look into Ramaphosa’s eyes. They are blank pools reflecting nothing of the soul. Does Ramaphosa care about anything? Yes of course he does; he cares about the rebellion welling up in his government. Does he care about the citizens’ well-being or the desertification of the economy? Like hell he does. The cabinet meeting for today has been cancelled and also probably the one for next week. Crisis? What crisis. God but you lot are a pitiful parade of pathetic ponces. Hopeless, hapless, helpless. And, apparently not shy about advertising the fact. Get a feeling of what it is like to be held in the contempt you so richly deserve.”

Marx441 says, “I would add stop trying to disarm law-abiding citizens who stood in the gap when the state fled or was never there in the first place. The reality none of this will impact Cyril or his org. The only way we get change is if the majority vote for an alternative if only to give the ANC a season in the political dugout. Cele, the minister of defence and intelligence should be booted but again won’t happen due to ANC politics.”

Proud to be South African had the following to add to the discussion. “It took 70k of the SANDF to keep us off the beaches, but only 2,500 for an attempted coup? Of the hundreds of thousands of looters involved in the unrest, not even 1% have been arrested. Oh yes, in the next election they’ll be voting ANC. The unrest cost R50bn, state capture R500bn. How many of these are in jail? And so forth…”

“It’s not just Ramaphosa, it’s the ANC. You have to move the whole ship, not just the captain,” comments Bruce McDonald

“1) Cyril won’t read it. 2) The president does not act by himself. Decisions are made by the ANC collective. Well, they are not going to read it either. 3) Expect no change then. ‘Gatvol’ will just have to remain that,” says Harry Roper

Cyril Facebook comment

A sombre Brent concludes, “If the president was really in power and could actually do something this letter would be peachy, but it’s assuming he can actually do something… The harsh reality is, he can’t, he’s just a figurehead, a puppet, a nice well-spoken black man who’s ‘educated’ and has a calm voice. But let’s be honest, he’s just following orders, like the rest of the so called ‘world leaders’.”

Cyril Facebook comment

Cyril Facebook comment

What are your thoughts on the anonymous letter? Add your voice to the discussion below.

Related articles:

(Visited 961 times, 961 visits today)

BizNews