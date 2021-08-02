Flash Briefing: EFF torpedoes EWC; Eskom reveals ‘green’ plan; SA factory sentiment plunges

An index measuring South African factory sentiment plunged by a record in July, after a week of deadly riots, looting and arson

disrupted supply chains

, industrial output and demand for manufactured goods. Absa’s purchasing managers’ index, compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research, fell to 43.5 from 57.4 in June, the Johannesburg-based lender said Monday in an emailed statement. The monthly decline was the largest since record keeping began almost 22 years ago.