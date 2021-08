Flash Briefing: EFF torpedoes EWC; Eskom reveals ‘green’ plan; SA factory sentiment plunges

The ANC’s aim to amend section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation may have been torpedoed by the EFF over a disagreement on who would ultimately own any commandeered assets. In what might result in a bill being presented to parliament without the necessary backing of either the DA or EFF, a meeting between the ANC and the red berets last week has ended in a stalemate, prompting the governing party to press ahead with its plans alone. It needs the support from the EFF to rack up enough votes for a two-thirds majority, but that party is insisting that the state take custodianship of all land, which the ANC opposes on the grounds that this constitutes nationalisation and would prove chaotic for land ownership. Justice minister Ronald Lamola, who has been leading the negotiations with the EFF, said in an interview with the Sunday Times the ANC would now go it alone and would seek to achieve its objective through the Expropriation Bill, which is also before parliament. The bill allows for the expropriation of certain categories of land without compensation with the courts being the final arbiter. Listen to the BizNews Power Hour interview with IRR’s Terence Corrigan