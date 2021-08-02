Eskom CEO reveals plan to move energy giant away from coal

Eskom chief executive Andre de Ruyter revealed a funding plan to help the power supplier transition away from coal, the most harmful fossil fuel. The CEO has said that Eskom is considering 8,017 MW of projects. Bloomberg reports that this includes not only wind and solar power, but hydropower and gas too. Addressing the Presidential Climate Commission, de Ruyter has said that the Komati power plant would be the first to be switched, serving “as a pilot project for the conversion of a number of other facilities.” The head of the SOE’s energy transition department has said that the transition could cost $10bn. Eskom would finance the project through a multi ender loan facility “from development finance institutions that would be paid out in segments over a number of years.” – Jarryd Neves

South Africa’s power giant lays out plan to move away from coal

By Antony Sguazzin

(Bloomberg) – Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Andre de Ruyter laid out a funding plan to help the company, which generates the bulk of South Africa’s power from coal, transition away from the use of the dirtiest fossil fuel.

De Ruyter said the company is proposing a multi lender loan facility from development finance institutions that would be paid out in segments over a number of years. Mandy Rambharos, the head of Eskom’s just energy transition department, has previously said the transition could cost $10 billion.

The utility is considering 8,017 megawatts of projects, ranging from wind power to solar, hydropower and gas, he said in a presentation to the Presidential Climate Commission on Friday. The Komati coal-fired power plant will be the first to be switched and serve as a pilot project for the conversion of a number of other facilities.

Eskom and South Africa are under pressure to cut emissions of greenhouse gases and other pollutants as parts of the country are among the world’s most-polluted and the utility accounts for about two-fifths of the country’s emissions. South Africa is the world’s 12th-biggest emitter of the climate-warming gases.

The funding will be advanced on a “pay-for-performance” basis and will be paid out as projects progress, he said.

The projects being considered consist of:

1,566.2 megawatts of solar power

600 megawatts of wind power

4,000 megawatts of gas-fired power

61 megawatts of battery storage

1,400 megawatts from micro-grids

390 megawatts from pumped storage, a type of hydro power

The World Bank has expressed support and has said Eskom’s transition plans are the most developed it has seen worldwide, according to the presentation. Institutions from the US, UK, France and Germany have also expressed support for them, it said.

Rolling out the infrastructure could generate over 300,000 jobs, de Ruyter said.

De Ruyter also said the country, which Eskom has subjected to intermittent power cuts for more than a decade due to its aging and insufficient infrastructure, has insufficient transmission infrastructure, especially in the west of the country. He said transmission lines take about seven years to build and estimated R117.8 billion will need to be invested in 8,000 kilometres (4,971 miles) of transmission lines.

In a separate presentation, Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo said there were a number of ways to resolve Eskom’s R400bn ($27bn) debt burden, including asking for debt forgiveness at the sovereign level in exchange for meeting climate goals. An equivalent amount would then be given to Eskom as an equity injection, he said.

Other options include listing the company on a stock exchange or inviting foreign utilities to take a stake. Masondo said he isn’t in favour of shifting a portion of Eskom’s debt onto the state balance sheet or putting it in a special-purpose vehicle.

The proposals aren’t the views of the National Treasury, he said.

