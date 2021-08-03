Angry SAs still at loggerheads over Ivermectin and its treatment of Covid

The topic of Ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19 is most likely one of the most hotly contested topics right now. It’s right up there with, ‘will you get the vaccine or not?’ The debate rages on, with many supporters swearing by its efficacy and blaming Big Pharma for it not being rolled out, and others who say there is still not sufficient evidence to support its use.

In the BizNews article, ‘Don’t mention Ivermectin; it’ll upset the vaccine rollout‘, Andrew Bannister writes that if there was a drug that could be taken at the first signs of Covid symptoms that could reduce the virus’s progression and hospitalisations, the vaccine rollout would have to be halted.

“The international vaccine rollout under Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) would legally have to be halted,” he writes. “For an EUA to be legal, ‘there must be no adequate, approved and available alternative to the candidate product for diagnosing, preventing or treating the disease or condition.’ The vaccines would only become legal once they passed level 4 trials and that certainly won’t happen in 2021. This would present a major headache for the big public health agencies led by the WHO. The vaccine rollout, outside of trials, would become illegal. The vaccine manufacturers, having spent hundreds of million dollars developing and testing vaccines during a pandemic, would not see the $100bn they were expecting in 2021.”

His article has been viewed 89,365 times and counting. Judging by what’s being said on social media, BizNews readers are still very much at loggerheads over the drug.

Pro-Ivermectin

I appreciate this article more than I can put into words. I hope the Streisand Effect on Ivermectin comes to fruition and the big pharma’s bubble bursts. Millions of lives will then be saved by articles like this. Keep pushing the issue and sharing this information. David defeated Goliath and so shall we…”

“‘The Emergency Use Authorisation of vaccines in the US and EU required that there was no alternative treatment available’. That explains everything!” writes

an say what you want. You can use the time-tested ‘vilify them if you don’t like the message’, you can insult people and call them conspiracy theorists, you can even imagine Bill Gates as a saint. What you can’t do is ignore the mountain of evidence that exists supporting Ivermectin. Solid and irrefutable evidence-based science that has got the pharma industry in a spin. Why else the concerted, vicious, and non-scientific pushback?”

You can use #Ivermectin even after you have been #vaccinated.. So it will be a win win 😉 — Dennis M. (@Dennistalksfact) July 29, 2021

here are doctors who do little – hopefully not many of them. In my hometown, there isn’t a single GP who will prescribe Ivermectin tablets. Ivermectin might not be a miracle drug, but it is part of a triple-drug protocol. If doctors prescribed to those who want to take it, or it was available over the counter (like Aspirin), there would be no need for people to muck about with animal products. The reason people are hysterical is that, should you be one of the unlucky ones to get the severe reaction to SARS-Cov-2 during one of the peak periods and you are >55, you are not guaranteed a spot in hospital. Anyone of sound mind, having read the studies/protocols, would be taking Vit D 5000iu, Zn, and Quercetin as prophylaxis and ask their doctor for Ivermectin tablets to add.”

“The cost of not using Ivermectin as soon as its efficacy against Covid-19 was known is incalculable, most tragically in lives lost but also massively in crippled businesses and job destruction. It is time for civil society to make their voices heard,” comments

“Ivermectin is being prescribed by many GPs for treatment at home. It is available at all independent pharmacies. Dischem and Clicks do not stock it. And all the hospital groups prefer that you do not use it as they are profiting from Covid even if they are not coping with the number of cases. Hypocrites one and all and the biggest one is the SAHPRA. Together with a cocktail of vitamins, it does the job. Family members of mine who got Covid, no pneumonia, all went onto Ivermectin and guess what? All cured. I, on the other hand, was hospitalised for 18 days and 4 weeks later still on an oxygen generator making slow progress towards recovery using conventional treatment. The prescription has been published on BizNews before and consists of Calciferol, Vitamin B & C, Zinc, Colchicine, Prednisone, ACC200, Ecotrin, and Pulmicort for nebulising, Ivermectin, and an antibiotic. However, none of these GPs will speak out as they have been muzzled by the SAHPRA but that does not prevent them from prescribing it,” writes quidditas.

Anti-Ivermectin

The point is that there are no credible studies to prove that IVM treats COVID-19. None. All the pro IVM Meta-Analyses have been discredited as they have discredited studies within the matrix of work. — Jason Coates (@Whistlepigstew) July 29, 2021

I know countless people who took it before / during – all got Covid. Two died. So data also tells me a story…” comments I guess they all mistook water drops for Ivermectin and it is the miracle drug you claim it to be… I (and those who died) must be wrong… The problem with conspiracy theorists is that you can put whatever you want in front of them – fact checks, etc – and they’ll just say use the blanket statement cancel phrase of, ‘oh, but the fact-checkers, the thousands of Drs, scientists, universities, labs across the world – they’re all in on it with big pharma to eradicate the world… but this random Dr on his blog or his personal YouTube channel, yeah, he speaks the truth.'”

vermectin is a very useful drug to treat parasitic infection. It has to date not been shown to have a sufficient scientific level to work against SARS-CoV-2 infection. That may still occur as more research is underway. No amount of emotive and even unhinged claims of efficacy will change the scientific validity that the whole world accepts as sufficient to consume a drug with confidence. Until Ivermectin meets this standard of proof of efficacy, to all intents and purposes it has all the clinical utility of beetroot and garlic. And, as for the billions being made by big pharma, when similar outrage at billions in profit made by companies that exploit workers, poison the climate, damage biodiversity, and increase inequality is expressed on these pages, then perhaps big pharma will deserve the requisite opprobrium. Until then, it will be best to check one’s prejudice at the door.”

Commenting on an article published on BizNews.com by Professor Colleen Aldous where she argues that the placement of our trust in a small group of experts who advocate against Ivermectin is being done at the potential cost of human life,

“Just because you want something to be true doesn’t mean it is. Just because you want an effective antiviral for Covid to exist doesn’t mean it does. Yes, it’s possible that Big Pharma/Merck know that Ivermectin is efficacious and are covering it up. Yes, it’s possible that the dozens of small low-quality Ivermectin trials have actually been performed with little bias. It’s still all quite unlikely! You shouldn’t place your hope in this stuff. Scepticism will serve you much better when it comes to claims of dramatic health interventions.”

Let’s consider the damage it does to your liver before you start taking it. If I was a big medical aid I would say, take that drug at your own risk, don’t ask us to bail you out when you need a liver transplant. What ever you do, think, read, research, decide. Then have a jab! — Craig Dennis (@SirFingGrumpy) July 29, 2021

Hope not she was quoted correctly. Did she do the study herself or did she read up on some studies to make her conclusion? — Adriaan van Olm (@aw_vanolm) July 29, 2021

What’s her opinion on the latest Cochrane Review? — Johannes Richter (@jgmrichter) July 29, 2021

You need to find more diligent Dr’s and professors that actually read to understand, not to support their political biases… #Ivermectin https://t.co/oD96n3Ygto — Not in Denial (@Non_Hyperbole) July 27, 2021

Neither for nor against…

Commenting on the BizNews article, ‘Let’s not overlook Ivermectin, it saves lives – Professor Colleen Aldous‘,

“A few docs (very few) prescribe Ivermectin. It was not prescribed for me but I got some Ivermectin anyway, never took it because normal treatment regimen worked without the need for it. It didn’t help anyone I know as prophylaxis and didn’t help them when they got sick or assist them in getting better any sooner or stop some from getting hospitalised. But that’s just my experience. If you do take Ivermectin, make sure it is prescribed and dispensed from a credible supplier (pharmacy) and take as prescribed. Most doctors I know (who don’t prescribe it) usually have to deal with the effects of Ivermectin overdose or those who got it from ‘a guy who knows a guy who knows a guy’ (which is probably where the liver damage reports come from – tired of the continual insinuations/conspiracy that docs are all lying), but unfortunately because Ivermectin is wrongfully being touted as the ‘miracle drug’, this leads to desperation. Take Ivermectin as prescribed if it eases your mind, it can’t do any harm, but it is most definitely not the miracle drug so please don’t rely on it alone.”

What is your stance on Ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19? Add your voice to the discussion below.

