Flash Briefing: New contenders emerge in cabinet reshuffle; Zuma refuses virtual hearing; Eskom

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has raised alarm about former president Jacob Zuma ‘s latest bid for a corruption trial acquittal being heard in court, weeks after his imprisonment for contempt of court was followed by unrest that left hundreds of people dead and cost billions of rands in damage. The former President’s lawyers have however told the Pietermaritzburg High Court that he refuses to consent to what they contend would be an “unconstitutional and illegal” virtual hearing of his special plea application. The NPA says there is no reason to risk security or Covid-19 infection by holding the hearing in person, but says the case must go on, no matter what, in person or not. Zuma’s special plea is for the entire case to be dropped and for him to be acquitted of all charges because he claims the NPA is biased against him.