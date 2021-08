Flash Briefing: Deputy President David Mabuza is back; Eskom seeks R33bn; R350 basic income grants to roll out by month-end

South Africa’s R350 social relief grants will start rolling out by month-end, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has announced, with applications opening this Friday. Zulu said that it is not an automatic process and urged qualifying individuals to apply. She promised that more pay-points will be available for beneficiaries and that the systems have been updated. In previous cases, over 10 million applications were received, and even more are expected this time. Zulu said that her department is also in the process of forming a policy to introduce a permanent basic income grant.