Flash Briefing: Deputy President David Mabuza is back; Eskom seeks R33bn; R350 basic income grants to roll out by month-end

Deputy President David Mabuza is back in the country after his trip to Russia where he sought medical treatment. Mabuza landed back in the country on Wednesday morning, his office confirmed to TimesLIVE. His spokesperson, Matshepo Seedat, said Mabuza had resumed his duties. Although Mabuza is said to be back at work, it doesn’t appear that he is back at his office at the Union Buildings. According to

The Africa Report

, Mabuza’s plane was on Wednesday spotted on Flightradar heading towards his home province in Mpumalanga. Mabuza in June requested two weeks’ medical leave from President Cyril Ramaphosa, but ended up spending more than a month in Russia. He landed on Wednesday amid a litany of concerns from the country’s citizens and political parties about his continued absence from his duties.