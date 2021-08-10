The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Flash Briefing: Explosion at Eskom’s Medupi; Zuma postpones trial AGAIN; Adapt IT CEO resigns
- Power utility Eskom has confirmed that an explosion at unit 4 of Medupi power station on Sunday night caused “extensive damage” to the generator. “The incident occurred during the activity to displace hydrogen with carbon dioxide and air respectively, for the purposes of finding an external leak,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. “Following the power station preliminary investigation, it appears that while performing this activity air was introduced into the generator at a point where hydrogen was still present in the generator at sufficient quantities to create an explosive mixture, which ignited and resulted in the explosion.” “It also appears that there was a deviation from the procedure for carrying out this activity.” Eskom will place those employees who were responsible to manage and execute this work under precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of an investigation into the explosion.
- There has been yet another delay for Jacob Zuma’s appearance in court for corruption charges, with the former president’s legal team requesting a postponement due to Zuma’s ill health. Zuma was admitted to hospital in the last week, following his arrest and imprisonment for being in contempt of the Constitutional Court. Security officials were warned this week to be on high alert for the court proceedings. Zuma supporters were threatening to gather in numbers. However, the gatherings have been called off with the news that Zuma will no longer appear.
- Sbu Shabalala, the founder and CEO of technology group Adapt IT, has resigned. Adapt IT said the board had accepted the resignation, which took effect on August 6. Shabalala began three months of special leave in May, which followed media reports of allegations that he hired thugs to beat up his estranged wife’s partner. The Sunday Times reported that the partner of Neo Shabalala – Sipho Nzuza – had been in a critical condition in a Durban hospital, and that Neo sought an interdict against her estranged husband. Shabalala had said the accusations were without merit. Adapt IT said it will make an announcement in due course on a permanent replacement, and in the meantime, Tiffany Dunsdon will continue in her role as interim CEO.
