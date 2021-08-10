Adapt IT founder Sbu Shabalala steps down from CEO role

Following accusations of sending armed men to the home of his estranged wife, Neo, Adapt IT founder Sbu Shabalala decided to take an extended leave period to deal with the personal matters and allegations which plagued him earlier in the year (read the statement here.) Shabalala has now resigned after the three-month leave period. According to the company, the board has accepted his resignation and will “make an announcement in due course on a permanent replacement” for the founder. In the interim, Tiffany Dunsdon will continue to serve as acting CEO. Shabalala’s leave period followed armed assault allegations – [he] “is accused of ordering heavily armed men to assault Neo Shabalala’s partner, who was in critical condition in hospital,” reports MyBroadband. – Jarryd Neves

Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala resigns

By MyBroadband

Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala has resigned following a three-month leave of absence to attend to personal matters.

The company said Shabalala had taken the decision to terminate his employment with Adapt IT and resign as director of Adapt IT and its subsidiaries with effect from 6 August 2021.

“The board has duly accepted his resignation and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” Adapt IT said.

Adapt IT will make an announcement in due course on a permanent replacement for Shabalala as CEO. In the meantime, Tiffany Dunsdon will continue in her role as interim CEO.

Shabalala’s resignation follows a report by the Sunday Times in May, which contained serious armed assault allegations against Shabalala by his estranged wife, Neo.

Shabalala is accused of ordering heavily armed men to assault Neo Shabalala’s partner, who was in critical condition in hospital.

He allegedly tried to force her to sign an agreement related to a legal battle over money where Neo is claiming part of Sbu’s assets, which she says is over R133m.

Shabalala said the allegations are without merit, describing it as a “cold-hearted campaign” that must be condemned.

