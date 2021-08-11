Flash Briefing: Eskom woes; SA business confidence slumps; another questionable move by the ANC

South African business confidence fell to a nine-month low in July, after a week of deadly riots, looting and arson cost the economy R50bn in

lost output

and imperiled at least 150,000 jobs. A confidence index compiled by the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry dropped to 93.2 from 96.2 in June, the group known as Sacci said Wednesday in an emailed statement. That’s the lowest since October 2020. The Sacci reading suggests a more muted effect on the overall business climate in the country, after the collective actions of businesses and communities helped to contain the disruptions caused by the rioting and looting, the group said. Still the spate of looting and destruction was a setback to inclusivity, growth and job creation, and could compound and upset investor confidence in the long-term, it said. Economists see the damage from the riots shaving as much as one percentage point off economic growth this year.