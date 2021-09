Flash Briefing: Ramaphosa prepares ANC for Zondo report criticism; ConCourt rules 2021 elections to proceed; SA consumer confidence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved to prepare the ANC for anticipated criticism in the Zondo Commission report – to be published in October – and ‘to engage with and prepare ourselves for implementation of the recommendations’. Ramaphosa was speaking at the party’s National Executive Committee lekgotla on Saturday. He said: ‘The ANC and this government will be criticised in the main due to an exaggeration of the role of the deployment committee and misrepresentation of its ambit, as well as for the management of the work our MPs do in parliament and parliamentary structures.

The president noted that there ‘is a palpable feeling of anger towards and disillusionment with this government, which we must not underestimate. The people in this meeting bear the bulk of the responsibility for turning this around. It is our collective duty to address this.’