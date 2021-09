Flash Briefing: IEC accused of political bias; Zim orders state employees to vaccinate or resign; SA energy transition goals

Zimbabwe’s government ordered state employees who are unwilling to be vaccinated to resign to reduce the risk of them spreading the virus to others. “If you are now working for us, we are now saying get vaccinated,” Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said in an interview on Tuesday. “You can enjoy your rights in the streets or at your home, we are not forcing you to be vaccinated,” Ziyambi said. “But if you are a government employee, for the protection of others and the people you are serving, get vaccinated. But if you want to enjoy your rights which are in the constitution, you can resign.”