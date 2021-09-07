The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Flash Briefing: IEC accused of political bias; Zim orders state employees to vaccinate or resign; SA energy transition goals
- Opposition political parties have threatened legal action over the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC’s) decision to reopen the candidate registration process, saying the move smacked of “political bias” and was aimed at benefiting the embattled ANC. The DA and the IFP said on Monday they had briefed their lawyers to explore “all available legal avenues” to oppose the IEC’s decision, which came days after the Constitutional Court ruled that the local government election must take place between October 27 and November 1 and that the voters’ roll should be reopened. IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the reopening of the candidate registration process “clearly shows that [the IEC] are operating with political bias. The interpretation of the judgment by the IEC is not legal but political.”
- South Africa will seek to increase the funding provided to developing nations for the energy transition as one of its goals at climate talks in Glasgow in November. The South African delegation’s expectations for the so-called COP 26 conference include a start of “the process for determining a new and more ambitious goal for long-term finance, increasing beyond the $100 billion per year from 2025,” the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said in a presentation to lawmakers. South Africa is calling for the meeting to be “negotiated in a transparent, inclusive and balanced manner,” the department said.
- Zimbabwe’s government ordered state employees who are unwilling to be vaccinated to resign to reduce the risk of them spreading the virus to others. “If you are now working for us, we are now saying get vaccinated,” Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said in an interview on Tuesday. “You can enjoy your rights in the streets or at your home, we are not forcing you to be vaccinated,” Ziyambi said. “But if you are a government employee, for the protection of others and the people you are serving, get vaccinated. But if you want to enjoy your rights which are in the constitution, you can resign.”
