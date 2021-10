Flash Briefing: Mantashe rejects climate aid coal ban; NUMSA rejects increased wage offer; Cele claims insurrection case almost ‘cracked’

South African steelworkers will continue to strike after rejecting an increased wage offer from employers. An industry body raised its salary-increase offer to 6% last week from 4.4%. Talks on Wednesday aimed at reaching an agreement failed, said Lucio Trentini, CEO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa. Discussions are being held Thursday on a way forward, he said. According to NUMSA Treasurer, NUMSA rejected the pay offer because it only came from one of the four industry associations that the labour union’s members belong to. According to Seifsa, the strike has cost the industry about R500m in lost output and the work stoppage has also resulted in the loss of about R100m in wages.