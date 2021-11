Economist Mike Schussler says that South Africa’s load shedding problems have cost the country “well over a million jobs”. A report by PwC recently posited that load shedding in 2021 will cost the country 350,000 jobs. However, Schussler said that aside from large industries – like the service industry and the telecoms sector – thousands of smaller businesses and jobs were lost due to the failing grid. Along with the direct impact of power restrictions, the widely known electricity problems also deter foreign investment, the economist said, which further stifles growth.

Eskom says that it will need between R460bn and R537bn over the next 15 years to transition away from generating electricity from coal. This is more than triple the amount

Eskom previously said it would need

to shut down most of its coal-fired power stations by 2050. “As a major contributor to South Africa’s carbon footprint, Eskom will play a pivotal role in enabling a just energy transition from coal to low and no-carbon sources of electricity generation,”

said

Eskom group CEO André de Ruyter. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced yesterday that

South Africa would receive

R130bn in funding over 3–5 years from several rich nations to support the country’s move from coal to clean energy.