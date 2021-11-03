Eskom says that it will need between R460bn and R537bn over the next 15 years to transition away from generating electricity from coal. This is more than triple the amount

Eskom previously said it would need

to shut down most of its coal-fired power stations by 2050. “As a major contributor to South Africa’s carbon footprint, Eskom will play a pivotal role in enabling a just energy transition from coal to low and no-carbon sources of electricity generation,”

said

Eskom group CEO André de Ruyter. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced yesterday that

South Africa would receive

R130bn in funding over 3–5 years from several rich nations to support the country’s move from coal to clean energy.