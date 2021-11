Civil society group AfriForum has sent a legal letter of demand to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, stating that the continued implementation of national curfews as part of the state of disaster is irrational and unjustified. In the letter to the minister, AfriForum has requested written reasons why there are curfews as well as supporting evidence that curfews are an effective precautionary measure against Covid-19 as well as the implementation of national curfews to cease with immediate effect. AfriForum has requested an urgent response by close of business on Friday, 19 November.