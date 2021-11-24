Flash Briefing: Groups fight to send Zuma back to jail; Gupta brother pushes boundaries; ANC licks its wounds amid DA’s precarious victory

The Helen Suzman Foundation, the DA and AfriForum have approached the courts to have Jacob Zuma sent back to jail , saying that there has been absolutely no indication that the former president is terminally ill, making the granting of his medical parole unlawful.

The former president spent one month in Estcourt prison in July, was moved to hospital in August, and released on medical parole in September.

The groups argued in court on Tuesday that the medical parole was granted against the recommendation of the medical parole board, and Zuma’s outings after being released were proof that he was fine. Zuma’s lawyers called the applicants racist and right-wing. No specific ailments were mentioned, but the legal team said Zuma needs 24-hour care that he couldn’t get in jail.