Health minister Joe Phaahla says that the discovery of the new B.1.1.529 Covid variant is still ‘very fresh news’ and has caught the government by surprise, with health officials and scientists still monitoring the situation to determine how it could impact South Africa. Phaahla said that the government was only fully briefed on the new variant on Thursday morning and expects to receive further data over the weekend. He added that meetings will be held with government officials, president Cyril Ramaphosa’ cabinet, and the National Coronavirus Command Council in the coming days to discuss possible intervention measures and restrictions. While Phaahla said that it was too early to predict what the exact line of action will be, he noted that the government has learnt a number of lessons over the past 21 months on what causes a Covid-19 wave to emerge and how to prevent the spread of a new variant.