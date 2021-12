Flash Briefing: Study shows only 40% of Africans support vaccine mandates; Pfizer booster shot approved in SA; SA taxpayers’ raw deal

A new study by the University of Cape Town (UCT) has found that while vaccine mandates might assist in improving uptake of the vaccines, only 40% of Africans supported them . The study found that there was high vaccine hesitancy among Africans living in Africa as well as in the diaspora. Only 63% of participants would be willing to receive a Covid-19 vaccination as soon as possible, and an additional 5% would receive vaccines after considering their safety in people who vaccinated before them. In the past few months, several private companies and institutions of higher learning had introduced Covid-19 vaccine mandates. The government had also set up a task team to look into whether it should implement mandates. This week the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) announced they recommended