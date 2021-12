South Africa’s high court has ordered the former president Jacob Zuma to return to jail after setting aside a decision to release Zuma from jail on medical parole. The court found that former National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Arthur Fraser, was influenced by an error of law into believing that he was entitled to grant medical parole to Jacob Zuma when the Medical Parole Advisory Board found that Zuma did not meet the necessary requirements. Judge Elias Matojane said the former president had defied the Zondo Commission , the judiciary and the rule of law and was resolute in his refusal to participate in the commission’s proceedings. Zuma’s legal team is appealing against the latest court ruling, his foundation said. “The judgment is clearly wrong & there are strong prospects that a higher court will come to a totally different conclusion,” the foundation wrote on Twitter.