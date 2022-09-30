Record 1.1 million UK visas granted

*This content is brought to you by Sable International

The UK Home Office has released statistics on the number of visas that have been issued for the year ending June 2022. We take a look at how the most popular visas have increased in the last year.

The UK Home Office issued 1.1 million UK visas in the year ending in June 2022. This was a drastic increase compared with the 570,000 issued in the year ending June 2019, the year before the pandemic.

This increase can be partly attributed to the points-based immigration system that was introduced 1 January 2021. Following Brexit, EU citizens are now required to get a visa in order to live, work and study in the UK. While EU workers are in large part a reason for the increase in visas, they’re not the only one.

Changes made when the new Skilled Worker visa route came into effect made it a lot easier for people outside of the EU to get visas. Among these changes were the Resident Labour Market Test being removed, the monthly cap that had applied to the Tier 2 (General) visa falling away and the skill threshold being lowered from RQF Level 6 to RQF Level 3, which is equivalent to A-Levels.

A by the numbers breakdown of UK visas

Of the 1.1 million visas granted:

230,000 were settlement visas

82,300 were family visas

468,900 were study visas

331,200 were work visas

The biggest increases were in work visas and study visas, which increased by 72% and 71% respectively compared with the number of visas granted in 2019.

The UK’s new Graduate visa

In the year ending in June 2022, there were 66,200 visas granted in the new Graduate category. Introduced on 1 July 2021, the Graduate visa is a post-study work visa that allows students who have graduated from a UK university, with an undergraduate or postgraduate degree, to stay in the UK for two to three years after successfully completing their studies. This allows UK businesses to retain the best international students in support of the country’s economy.

Increase in dependant visas

In the last year, there were 226,400 visas granted to family of people on other visas, such as skilled workers or students. This is a massive increase of 180% from 2019. Since then, student dependants rose five-fold and work dependants doubled.

According to the UK government website, the increase in family visas was largely due to increases in people coming to the UK on work or study visas, and the introduction of the British Nationals (Overseas) route.

Permanent settlement

There were 122,266 decisions on applications for settlement in the UK in the year ending June 2022 – 29% more than in 2019. Of these, 120,770 (99%) resulted in a grant of indefinite leave to remain. There were also 194,000 grants of British citizenship in the year ending June 2022, 22% more than in 2019.

Why you should apply for a UK visa

According to the US News 2022 Best Countries report, the UK is one of the best places to live in terms of family life, education and work. Thanks to its large immigrant community, you are able to experience different cultures in one place, while getting a quintessential British experience.

The UK has some of the top universities in the world, with eight of them ranking in the top 50 of the QS World University Rankings 2022. You will get a world-class education even if you don’t go to famous universities like Oxford or Cambridge.

UK visas for South Africans

There are several visas available to South Africans who want to either live, work or study in the UK.

Student visa

This is the visa you will need if you want to study at a UK university or college. To apply for a UK Student visa, you must have:

Confirmation of acceptance for studies from an approved educational institution

Proof of sufficient funds to pay for the course and to support yourself

Proof of English language proficiency

You are allowed to bring your dependants with you as a student, but their leave to remain is tied to yours. This means that if your Student visa expires or is revoked for any reason, they will have to leave with you.

Skilled Worker visa

The Skilled Worker visa replaced the Tier 2 (General) visa when the points-based immigration was introduced in 2021. In order to qualify for the Skilled Worker visa, you must score 70 points, with 50 of those points being scored in mandatory categories. One of those mandatory categories is that the job you apply for is sponsored by a company that holds a sponsorship licence.

This visa allows you to live and work in the UK for up to five years before you can apply for indefinite leave to remain (ILR). After holding ILR for 12 months, you may be eligible for British citizenship after passing the Life in the UK test among other requirements.

Thanks to Brexit, there are currently many job openings in a lot of economic sectors such as construction, transportation, food and lodging, and care. So now is a great time to apply.

Health and Care Worker visa

This visa is for doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals and one of the benefits it offers is the ability to bring your family with you to the UK. This visa fits under the Skilled Worker route, but visas cost less, and you do not need to pay the health surcharge.

Spouse or partner visa

This visa is officially referred to as a “family of a settled person” visa and provides a way for partners or spouses of British citizens to join them in the UK.

There are only specific types of relationships that qualify for this visa. If you are:

Married to a British citizen or settled person

An unmarried partner of a British citizen or settled person (you will have to demonstrate that you have been living together for two years or more)

The fiancé of a British citizen or settled person (this is only valid for six months and you will have to get married within those six months)

There are also strict requirements to qualify for a spouse visa. You must:

Have met in person

Intend to live together permanently in the UK

Your British spouse or partner must meet the minimum income threshold of £18,600 per annum or cash savings of £62,500 (this amount will increase if you plan to bring children with you to the UK).

The spouse visa allows you to work in the UK without restriction and is valid for an initial two years and nine months before you have to apply for an extension. Once you’ve spent five years in the UK, and you’ve met all the requirements, you might be eligible to apply for ILR.

For most people, applying for a UK visa is a daunting task. Red tape, bureaucracy and changing legislation have made UK visa applications overly complicated.

Sable International has been providing specialist immigration advice and services for over 20 years.

If you are interested in exploring your options for UK immigration, you can get in touch on [email protected] or by calling +27 (0) 21 657 2180.

