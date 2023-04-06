Guptas, supposedly in UAE custody, spotted in Switzerland – reports

The Gupta brothers, wanted by South African authorities on charges of money laundering and fraud, were reportedly seen in Switzerland in late March, even though they were said to be in custody in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pending extradition proceedings, according to Africa Intelligence. The brothers have used their South African passports to fly by private jet and have been seeking asylum in the Central African Republic. The Gupta brothers were arrested in the UAE in June 2022 and were detained after Interpol placed them on its most-wanted list. South Africa has requested their extradition from the UAE and is awaiting an update on the application. The Gupta brothers and former President Jacob Zuma are accused of siphoning money out of state transport, power, and arms companies in South Africa.

By Antony Sguazzin

(Bloomberg) – Atul and Rajesh Gupta, wanted by South African authorities on charges of money laundering and fraud, were seen in Switzerland in late March, even though the authorities in the United Arab Emirates say they are in custody pending extradition proceedings, Africa Intelligence reported, without citing anyone.

The brothers have used their South African passports to fly by private jet and have been visiting the Central African Republic, where they have sought asylum, the Paris-based publication said.

The Guptas were arrested in the United Arab Emirates in June 2022. They were detained after Interpol placed them on its most-wanted list. South Africa has requested the brothers’ extradition from the UAE, and is awaiting an update on the application.

A South African judicial inquiry into state corruption detailed close links between the Guptas and former President Jacob Zuma, with numerous witnesses alleging they worked hand-in-hand to siphon money out of state transport, power and arms companies and jointly decided who was appointed to the cabinet. The Gupta brothers and Zuma deny the allegations.

A call to the UAE Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa’s capital, was transferred to a spokesperson who didn’t immediately respond to a message left on their phone. Emails to the embassy weren’t immediately responded to.

The Dubai police said in July 2022 that it was discussing with the South African authorities the possible extradition of the Gupta brothers.

–With assistance from Abeer Abu Omar.

