South Africa is playing with fire and putting relations with Western nations at risk – Centre for Risk Analysis Chris Hattingh
National Security Adviser in the Presidency, Sydney Mufamadi headed a South African delegation in Washington last week to lobby the U.S. Congress and Biden Administration amid concerns that South Africa’s drift into the Russia-China camp could jeopardise its relationship with the US and other Western trading partners. The Head of Policy Analysis Chris Hattingh told BizNews that South Africa was playing with fire and says buzzwords like non-alignment and neutrality might not be enough for Western nations to continue giving South Africa access to their markets through agreements like the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). – Linda van Tilburg
