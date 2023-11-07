The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
SA recalls diplomats from Israel
By Chris Steyn
South Africa is recalling its diplomats from Tel Aviv for consultations four weeks after a Hamas terror attack sparked war in the Middle East.
This was confirmed by Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni.
The African National Congress (ANC) has already called for the Israeli Embassy in South Africa to be closed and for Ambassador Eli Belotsercovsky to be ejected from the country.
He has now further incurred the wrath of the Cabinet.
“Cabinet has also noted the continuing disparaging remarks of the Israeli ambassador to South Africa about those who are opposing the atrocities and the genocide of the Israeli government,” Ntshaveni said.
“This is despite the condemnation by the previous ambassadors of Israel to South Africa who were clear that the acts of the Israeli government are a repeat of apartheid and no different to the apartheid act.
“The position of the ambassador of Israel in South Africa is becoming very untenable.
“Cabinet has decided to instruct Dirco to take necessary measures within the diplomatic channels and protocols to deal with the conduct of the ambassador of Israel to South Africa.”
The story will be updated if Belotsercovsky responds to today’s developments.
Meanwhile, watch this interview with BizNews in which he called for dialogue with the ANC government:
