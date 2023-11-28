Teen relatives of tragedy-stricken Israeli mother released by Hamas

By Chris Steyn

The teenage niece and nephew of an Israeli mother – whose daughter and mother were killed by Hamas terrorists – have been released, but without their father.

Erez (12) and Sahar (16) Kalderon were among those freed as hostages are being released in batches during a humanitarian truce that has been extended to six days.

Earlier, government sources in Israel told BizNews that the hostage release deal was struck as a direct result of Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip and “derives from the achievements so far” of the Israeli military.

“It constitutes proof of the necessity of the ground operation – not only for the purpose of overthrowing the Hamas regime and displacing it, but also for the purpose of freeing all the hostages.”

The freed hostages’ aunt Galit Dan had pleaded for their release and sent them messages of support in a BizNews interview after the October 7 terror attack in which her special-needs daughter Noya (12) and mother Carmella (60) were also abducted and killed.

“My sister’s kids, Erez, he was such a good friend of my daughters. He’s 12 years old and Sahar, the most beautiful girl you can imagine, 16 years old, and their father, the ex of my sister. Beautiful boy, beautiful man with a large heart. And they were taken also.

“I’m so scared. I am so scared. I ask you to imagine how it feels, but I try not to imagine what they are going through and where they are. I just pray, pray that…they can be protected by some big force…you know, the good force of the universe. It just sends them energies…”

Their father, Ofer Kalderon, is still being held hostage.

Describing the last contact she had from her daughter during the terror attack, Galit says: “…she left me a message. Mommy, there’s huge noise outside. I’m so afraid. And my Mom wrote, they are entering the house, they’re breaking everything. I told her, Mommy close the door, close it, but I know they couldn’t close the door, they couldn’t lock it…because the door is very strong door for bombs, but not for against someone who open it from outside.”

Video of Erez being kidnapped by Hamas

These are the moments 12-year-old Erez Calderon was brutally kidnapped from his home, barefoot and frightened. His older sister Shahar and his father were also abducted. Tonight, after 52 days, he is returning to Israel with his sister; his father was left behind, still held by… pic.twitter.com/N9ivw94Id4 — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) November 27, 2023

Erez’s mother protesting outside UNICEF offices

״הילדים שלי זרוקים במנהרות בעזה! איפה אתם???״

ביום זכויות הילד, הדס קלדרון ששני ילדיה, סהר וארז, חטופים בעזה, זועקת את כאבה מול משרדי יוניסף שבוחרים לשתוק.#מחזיריםאותםהביתהעכשיו pic.twitter.com/W2nd6eAAtz — מטה המשפחות להחזרת החטופים והנעדרים (@BringThemHome23) November 23, 2023

Erez’s mother getting the news that her children are on the list of hostages being released

הדס קלדרון מקבלת את הבשורה על חזרת שני ילדיה, סהר וארז, משבי חמאס בעזה.

צילום: חדשות 13 pic.twitter.com/fDPqqjnTA2 — Raz Shechnik (@RazShechnik) November 27, 2023

