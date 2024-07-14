World leaders react to Trump rally shooting, condemn violence

by

World leaders condemned the rally shooting that wounded Donald Trump and killed one attendee, expressing concerns for democracy. Trump, shot in the right ear, offered condolences to the deceased’s family.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Join us for BizNews’ first investment-focused conference on Thursday, 12 September, in Hermanus, featuring top experts like Frans Cronje, Piet Viljoen, and more. Get insights on electricity and exploiting SA’s gas bounty from new and familiar faces. Register here.

By Daniel Ten Kate and Ishika Mookerjee

World leaders condemned political violence and wished Donald Trump a speedy recovery after a shooting at a rally on Saturday wounded the former president and killed at least one attendee. 

Trump said he was shot in the right ear after being rushed off stage during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased person. The US Secret Service said the shooter was also killed and two spectators were “critically injured.”

The shooting sent shockwaves around the globe. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chilean President Gabriel Boric said such acts of violence threaten democracy, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “sickened” by the shooting. 

Here are reactions from leaders around the world:

Americas

Justin Trudeau, Canada prime minister

Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva, Brazil president

Lula said the attack should be rejected by all those who defend democracy, calling the shooting unacceptable.

Jair Bolsonaro, former Brazil president

In a post on X, Bolsonaro — a staunch Trump supporter — told him “see you on inauguration day.” Bolsonaro also suffered an assassination attempt during a campaign event just weeks before the 2020 election, which he won.

Javier Milei, Argentina president

Milei said Trump had been the target of a “cowardly assassination attempt” and offered his support and solidarity in a post on X. 

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico president

Lopez Obrador condemned the shooting in a post on X, calling violence irrational and inhumane.

Barack Obama, former US president

Gabriel Boric, Chile president

In a post on X, Boric condemned the shooting, calling violence a threat to democracies. 

Europe and Middle East

Keir Starmer, UK prime minister

Emmanuel Macron, France president

Macron wished Trump a speedy recovery in a post on X, calling the incident a tragedy for democracies. 

Olaf Scholz, Germany chancellor

Scholz called the attack “despicable” in a post on X and wished Trump a speedy recovery, stating that such acts of violence threaten democracy. 

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine president

Viktor Orban, Hungary prime minister

Giorgia Meloni, Italy prime minister

Meloni said she’s following the updates from Pennsylvania with apprehension, adding in a post on X that she hopes the next few months of campaigning will see dialogue prevail over violence.

Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia president

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel prime minister

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey president 

Erdogan condemned the assassination attempt in a post on X, extending well wishes to Trump and vowing to stand by the American people.

“I believe that the investigation into the attack will be carried out in the most effective manner and the perpetrators and their instigators will be brought to justice as soon as possible so that the US elections and global stability are not overshadowed,” he wrote.

Asia Pacific:

Xi Jinping, China president

The Chinese leader expressed sympathies to Trump, according to a statement from a spokesperson for the nation’s Foreign Ministry. China is concerned about the shooting incident, the spokesperson said.

Anthony Albanese, Australia prime minister

Fumio Kishida, Japan prime minister

Narendra Modi, India prime minister

Lai Ching-te, Taiwan president

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

Lawrence Wong, Singapore prime minister

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Philippines president

Srettha Thavisin, Thailand prime minister

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan prime minister

Read also:

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

BizNews