World leaders react to Trump rally shooting, condemn violence

World leaders condemned the rally shooting that wounded Donald Trump and killed one attendee, expressing concerns for democracy. Trump, shot in the right ear, offered condolences to the deceased’s family.

By Daniel Ten Kate and Ishika Mookerjee

World leaders condemned political violence and wished Donald Trump a speedy recovery after a shooting at a rally on Saturday wounded the former president and killed at least one attendee.

Trump said he was shot in the right ear after being rushed off stage during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased person. The US Secret Service said the shooter was also killed and two spectators were “critically injured.”

The shooting sent shockwaves around the globe. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chilean President Gabriel Boric said such acts of violence threaten democracy, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “sickened” by the shooting.

Here are reactions from leaders around the world:

Americas

Justin Trudeau, Canada prime minister

I’m sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 14, 2024

Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva, Brazil president

Lula said the attack should be rejected by all those who defend democracy, calling the shooting unacceptable.

Jair Bolsonaro, former Brazil president

In a post on X, Bolsonaro — a staunch Trump supporter — told him “see you on inauguration day.” Bolsonaro also suffered an assassination attempt during a campaign event just weeks before the 2020 election, which he won.

– Nossa solidariedade ao maior líder mundial do momento.

– Esperamos sua pronta recuperação.

– Nos veremos na posse.

– Jair Bolsonaro. pic.twitter.com/cQr9e7rl3A — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 13, 2024

Javier Milei, Argentina president

Milei said Trump had been the target of a “cowardly assassination attempt” and offered his support and solidarity in a post on X.

Todo mi apoyo y solidaridad al Presidente y candidato Donald Trump, víctima de un COBARDE intento de asesinato que puso en riesgo su vida y la de cientos de personas.



No sorprende la desesperación de la izquierda internacional que hoy ve cómo su ideología nefasta expira, y está… pic.twitter.com/iWN9Q7YFXX — Javier Milei (@JMilei) July 14, 2024

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico president

Lopez Obrador condemned the shooting in a post on X, calling violence irrational and inhumane.

Sea como sea reprobamos lo sucedido al expresidente Donald Trump. La violencia es irracional e inhumana. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) July 13, 2024

Barack Obama, former US president

There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 13, 2024

Gabriel Boric, Chile president

In a post on X, Boric condemned the shooting, calling violence a threat to democracies.

La violencia es una amenaza para las democracias y debilita nuestra vida en común. Todos debemos rechazarla. Desde Chile, expreso nuestra condena sin matices a lo ocurrido hoy en Estados Unidos. Esperamos la pronta recuperación del expresidente Donald Trump, se esclarezcan los… — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) July 14, 2024

Europe and Middle East

Keir Starmer, UK prime minister

I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally and we send him and his family our best wishes.



Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 14, 2024

Emmanuel Macron, France president

Macron wished Trump a speedy recovery in a post on X, calling the incident a tragedy for democracies.

Mes pensées au Président Donald Trump, victime d’une tentative d’assassinat, à qui j’adresse mes vœux de prompt rétablissement. Un militant est décédé, plusieurs sont blessés. C’est un drame pour nos démocraties. La France partage le choc et l’indignation du peuple américain. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 14, 2024

Olaf Scholz, Germany chancellor

Scholz called the attack “despicable” in a post on X and wished Trump a speedy recovery, stating that such acts of violence threaten democracy.

Der Anschlag auf US-Präsidentschaftsbewerber Donald Trump ist verabscheuungswürdig. Ich wünsche ihm eine schnelle Genesung. Meine Gedanken sind auch bei den Personen, die bei dem Attentat in Mitleidenschaft gezogen wurden. Solche Gewalttaten bedrohen die Demokratie. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) July 14, 2024

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine president

I am appalled to learn about the shooting of former U.S. President Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania.



Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world. Never should violence prevail.



I am relieved to learn that Donald Trump is now safe and wish him… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 14, 2024

Viktor Orban, Hungary prime minister

My thoughts and prayers are with President @realDonaldTrump in these dark hours. 🙏 — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 13, 2024

Giorgia Meloni, Italy prime minister

Meloni said she’s following the updates from Pennsylvania with apprehension, adding in a post on X that she hopes the next few months of campaigning will see dialogue prevail over violence.

Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia president

I express deep concern about the assassination attempt on the former US president and friend of Serbia, Donald Trump, and strongly condemn violence as a way of political confrontation. I wish him a speedy recovery, knowing he will come out of this fight even stronger. — Александар Вучић (@predsednikrs) July 14, 2024

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel prime minister

Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery. — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 13, 2024

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey president

Erdogan condemned the assassination attempt in a post on X, extending well wishes to Trump and vowing to stand by the American people.

“I believe that the investigation into the attack will be carried out in the most effective manner and the perpetrators and their instigators will be brought to justice as soon as possible so that the US elections and global stability are not overshadowed,” he wrote.

Asia Pacific:

Xi Jinping, China president

The Chinese leader expressed sympathies to Trump, according to a statement from a spokesperson for the nation’s Foreign Ministry. China is concerned about the shooting incident, the spokesperson said.

Anthony Albanese, Australia prime minister

The incident at former President Trump’s campaign event in Pennsylvania today is concerning and confronting. There is no place for violence in the democratic process.



I am relieved to hear reports that former President Trump is now safe. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 14, 2024

Fumio Kishida, Japan prime minister

We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy. I pray for former President Trump’s speedy recovery.



民主主義に挑戦する暴力には毅然と立ち向かわなければなりません。トランプ前大統領の一刻も早い回復をお祈りしています。 — 岸田文雄 (@kishida230) July 14, 2024

Narendra Modi, India prime minister

Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2024

Lai Ching-te, Taiwan president

My thoughts and prayers are with former US President Trump and I wish him a swift recovery. Political violence of any form is never acceptable in our democracies. I offer my sincere condolences to the victims affected by the attack. — 賴清德Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) July 14, 2024

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

I am appalled by the hideous act of political violence. I wish former President Trump a speedy recovery. The people of Korea stand in solidarity with the people of America. — 윤석열 Yoon Suk Yeol (@President_KR) July 14, 2024

Lawrence Wong, Singapore prime minister

Shocked to hear about the assassination attempt on Mr Trump. Relieved to hear reports that he’s safe & recovering well. Thoughts are with family of the deceased & those injured & impacted by the attack. We should never resort to violence regardless of any differences of views. — Lawrence Wong (@LawrenceWongST) July 14, 2024

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Philippines president

It is with great relief that we receive the news that former President Donald Trump is fine and well after the attempt to assasinate him. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.



Together with all democracy loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of… — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) July 14, 2024

Srettha Thavisin, Thailand prime minister

I am appalled to learn of the shooting incident during former President Trump’s rally. We are strongly concerned and do not tolerate such forms of violence. On behalf of the Thai people, I wish former President Trump a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are also with the injured and… — Srettha Thavisin (@Thavisin) July 14, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan prime minister

Just learnt that former President Trump was shot at an election rally.

This is a shocking development. I condemn all violence in politics.

Wish the former President swift recovery and good health. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 14, 2024

