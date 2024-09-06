Chuck Stevens: Is woke culture waning?

The shifting tides of American politics are examined as Woke ideologies lose ground under President Biden’s administration. With Vice President Harris’ tepid policies and inconsistent stance, the article explores how the Woke movement, once a forceful player, is faltering. It also delves into the contrasting approaches of Donald Trump and Harris, and how the changing political landscape may shape the upcoming election.

By Chuck Stevens

The moon waxes and the moon wanes. The tides come in and the tides go out. Woke was waxing under Joe Biden. Defunding the police. Culture wars. Pro-Palestinian rent-a-crowds. But it is waning already, as Vice President Harris takes the baton.

On the anniversary of the 13 military heroes killed three years ago, in the pull-out from Afghanistan, the families invited all candidates to attend. Only Donald Trump rocked up at Arlington cemetery. Harris stayed home and Biden went to the beach! This was quintessential imagery. To the extent that allegations were conjured up that Trump was electioneering.

Beware the leftist wolf in centrist sheep’s clothing! Harris is trying to do a balancing act, praising Joe Biden’s statesmanship one minute then distancing herself as far as possible from his record.

She wants to impose price controls. That suggests a tendency toward a planned economy. It will backfire. She is a lawyer, not an economist. How can a prosecutor run an economy?

As “border czar” she adopted a laissez-faire attitude, Biden welcoming millions of illegal immigrants. Certainly the USA has built its economy on immigrants. But they came in through New York from Europe and through San Francisco from Asia. Mostly by sea. In an orderly fashion. They presented themselves to the authorities, the way it can still be done at southern border posts. But the surge of 10-12 million immigrants during Biden’s open-border tolerance is way out of proportion and basically they poured in, they didn’t check in properly.

Suddenly there is talk that candidate Harris is in favour of a border wall. No one will believe that, any more than they will believe that Trump won’t impose an abortion ban. He says that’s behind him, that the matter is now with each state, so it’s not a federal issue. Who can believe that, if elected, Harris will suddenly continue building the border wall that Trump started in his first term?

Conspiracy theories often come from spin-doctors. Like the hoax of Trump’s collusion with Russia in 2016. Or the letter signed by many top people of influence in the intelligence community that Hunter Biden’s laptop was planted by the Russians? This has been proved wrong. What had he been smoking? Leaving that laptop in a repair shop with incriminating evidence on it. So the latest conspiracy theory in 2024 is that the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was staged. Gimme a break!

Trump is enduring. They threw the gauntlet down with lawfare against. He is bearing up. He debated Biden early on and beat him clean. It was a fair fight and Trump won. In fact, it ended the Biden era. All of Woke’s horses and all of Woke’s men couldn’t put Biden together again. Now there is a new candidate from San Francisco. If any city represents Woke absurdity.

Anyone who watched the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics knows that Christianity is under fire in Europe. That intolerance has arrived in North America too. But cooler heads are prevailing. Elon Musk bought Twitter, based in San Francisco and is moving it to Texas. Just like he moved it as a tool of the elite into a platform for genuine free speech. Brazil doesn’t agree, but Lula is bitter because Bolsonaro locked him up for corruption. Not only has the judiciary been weaponized against Trump, which everyone reads as election interference, but whole countries are now taking sides. First Lula and now Putin has weighed in that he prefers the status quo – which means Harris.

Biden was like a godfather to all these diverse leftist agendas. Obamacare, LGBTQ, Black Lives Matter, the “free-cons” faction of Republican party who were displaced by Trump’s “natcons”, the Green movement – this was a coalition of the wounded. But it is a spent force.

The Woke moon is waning. In the next two months of electioneering, the gloves will come off (so to speak). It will be like mud-wrestling. Passionate, dirty and entertaining. News broadcasts are now “infotainment” after all.

The church is not on one side in this election, there are Christian leftists out there. Also, just because a lot of Christians vote for Trump doesn’t mean the worship him. They simple see that Woke is broke and incompatible. They have felt the Woke-induced intolerance of Christianity grow from “the chilling effect” (which is discriminatory) into open hatred. That renders the election unwinnable for the Democrats. It’s not a prediction, it’s just the nature of the beast. The tides have turned, and the pathway to another victory is there. As the Chinese say: “He who spits at heaven spits in his own face”.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson on X, Robert Kennedy argues that there has been a paradigm-shift. In other words, both parties are re-jigging. He doesn’t regard them as the same two parties he knew back in the 1960s when his uncle was president and his father was Attorney General. Some Republicans are saying they will vote for Harris and Tim Walz’s own family s pro-Trump. Kennedy has endorsed Trump, with whom he resonates because he too was treated shabbily by the party of JFK and RFK.

One thing has not changed – the Democrats have a bigger war chest than the Republicans. But they switched candidates too late in the game, and in a way that was messy and un-democratic. So they did not even live up to their name. Look for a Reconquista, a kind of “second coming”.

