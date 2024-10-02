Chuck Stephens on Walz-Vance debate: Hillbilly in pinstripes versus establishment wannabe

The recent vice-presidential debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance showcased a civil, substantive exchange that stood in contrast to the previous Trump-Harris showdown. Walz impressed with his clarity and experience, but Vance’s command of Republican policies made him the stronger debater. Both candidates presented their platforms thoughtfully, and while Vance edged out a win on points, the debate served as a refreshing filter, focusing on issues that truly matter in the 2024 election.

By Chuck Stephens

What a contrast to the last debate! These two went toe to toe with their respective platforms. Their mutual civil did Democracy proud. They didn’t play the man, they played the ball.

The last debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris was really a stand-off. Trump was stronger on content, Harris was stronger on style. But at times it seemed like three against one with the two moderators fact-checking Trump repeatedly and leaving Harris un-fact-checked.

The moderating of this debate of Vice-Presidential candidates was more even handed. For one thing, when one speaker was talking, the camera was mostly on their podium. Unlike the previous debate where the constant double camera frame allowed Harris to engage by her body language while Trump was speaking, even when her microphone was turned off.

Tim Walz should be at the top of the ticket, because while he lost this debate (on points) to JD Vance, he out-shines Kamala Harris by a mile. No words-salads for this governor, he is articulate and focused. He speaks from experience. Unfortunately he is from a state that has gone woke, but nevertheless he speaks like a real politician, not like a prosecutor.

Whereas JD Vance is clearly a Trump protégé, possibly better able to articulate Rebublican policy than even Trump himself, but championing Trump’s platform. He shot down Walz’s critique of Trump as easily as the sky dome took out the incoming projectiles from Iran, concurrent to the debate.

Tim Walz scored some points on abortion, health and gun control. However, in spite of their differences, JD Vance managed to be cordial and thoughtful on these three issues. Trump tends to speak from memory on most issues. JD Vance is better at explaining why Republicans think as they do.

JD Vance explained the nuances of Trump’s economic plan very well. He zeroed in on the real damage done by the open border under Harris’ watch. He kept banging away at the failures of the Biden/Harris administration – rising prices, incoherent foreign policy, the fentanyl crisis. He kept asking why she is putting forward policies for a “new day” now – why didn’t she do it in her present term? While beating the drum of how successful Donald Trump’s first term was, by comparison.

Some question like climate change were fielded well by both debaters.

If this had been a boxing match, JD Vance wore down his opponent Tim Walz. At the end of the fight they were both still standing. No one got knocked out. But on points, JD Vance won it.

Usually VP debates don’t have much effect on an election. But by upstaging Kamala Harris, her VP partner didn’t do her a favour. She looks like an amateur next to him.

In the good old days we used to brew coffee in a pot on the camp fire. The coffee grounds were stirred into the water and boiled together. To avoid drinking coffee grounds in your coffee, you plucked one piece of hot charcoal from the fire, and dropped it into the pot. This caused some kind of chemistry – the coffee grounds sank to the bottom and you could pour pure coffee into tin cups.

This is the effect that this debate will have on this 2024 election. It will serve like the charcoal, filtering out partisan points here there and everywhere, and serving up pure Democracy. The issues that matter most will rise to the top for consumption and all the “sound and fury signifying nothing” will sink to the bottom. The debate pulls us back from the brink of polarization.

Even on the last point – January 6 – the two debaters disagreed passionately. But they each presented a credible case and were given equal time. What a departure from all the lawfare that has been thrown at Trump to try to prevent him from ever reaching this point!

I sense that from this debate on, a close race will start to become easier to predict. The Democrats have deeper pockets, thanks to the ruling elite and the middle class. But in a strange reversal, the Republicans have become the party of the working class, the minorities, and the hillbillies.

