Flash Briefing: Mabuza phobia knocks rand; Moyo fiasco shakes Old Mutual; Sibanye, Reunert

The rand fell on speculation that graft-tainted David Mabuza could be re-appointed as deputy president. Bloomberg reports that a spokesperson for the ANC’s parliamentary caucus said in a text message that Mabuza’s swearing-in looms in Pretoria. Earlier in the week, the rand strengthened on news that Mabuza looked like he would lose out on the second-most powerful position in South African politics – but it weakened 1% to the dollar (14.5761 per dollar by 10:28am in Johannesburg) as word spread that Mabuza seemed set to become President Ramaphosa’s deputy. Mabuza is seen by analysts as a bad choice for cabinet, as he has been linked to a succession of scandals – including while he served as premier of Mpumalanga. Allegations range from rigging internal party votes and state tenders to having his opponents silenced and even assassinated. Mabuza has denied the allegations and has never been charged. His reappointment won’t help Ramaphosa’s efforts to show investors that he is cleaning up on corruption, say analysts.