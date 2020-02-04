Elon Musk’s Tesla pulling ahead – bulls stampeding, short sellers burning – all the way

Tesla had a blistering stock rally this week with shares climbing by 19.9% on Monday, surging another 15% in premarket trading to $900 today with analysts describing the rise as” insane”. Short sellers, the bane of Tesla founder Elon Musk, who made a fair bit of money when they were betting on falling demand for electric vehicles, Tesla’s ability to manufacture them, the amount of cash Tesla has and Musk’s midnight tweets, have been in retreat. Musk gleefully published a couple of burning flames yesterday after he expressed the wish in 2018 on Twitter that it would be the “short burn of the century coming soon.” MarketWatch has speculated whether Tesla is like Amazon 20 years ago. When Musk tweeted that he was thinking of taking his company private; there was one investment firm, ARK Invest that advised him to reconsider and said, “Tesla should be valued somewhere between $700 and $4,000 in five years.” Over the weekend, ARK published an update and now expects the stock to be worth a whopping $7,000 by 2024. Its optimism stems from “Tesla’s ability to cut costs and increase margins, assigning an 80% probability that the company will achieve 40% margins.” One of the Tesla bulls, billionaire Ron Baron told CNBC that he thought Tesla could reach $1trn in revenue in 10 years. For now, the markets are supporting the bulls and are betting that Musk will continue to zoom ahead of his competition. – Linda van Tilburg

The market is betting that competitors won’t catch up to Tesla

By Gabrielle Coppola and Ed Ludlow (Bloomberg) – For a few tumultuous years, Tesla gave the bulls reason to believe and bears reason to doubt. Sure, Elon Musk was pulling off what legacy automakers tried and failed to do – make electric cars cool – but he was presiding over an inexperienced enterprise, and the old guard would catch up. As Tesla observers try to understand how and why the stock has tripled in a little more than three months, analysts and Musk’s own rivals are second-guessing the notion that the Model 3 maker will be caught anytime soon. “There’s a recognition that Tesla is in a preeminent position in terms of EV technology,” Peter Rawlinson, the chief executive officer of upstart Lucid Motors Inc., said in an interview Monday at the BloombergNEF Summit in San Francisco. “They’re even further ahead than has been reported, and I think the gap is widening, not closing.” The praise echoes comments made recently by the CEO of Volkswagen AG, the world’s largest automaker. Tesla usurped the German manufacturing giant by market capitalisation on Jan. 22. Not even two weeks later, its $140.6bn value exceeded VW’s by about $50bn at Monday’s close – and was poised to move higher, up 3.5% Tuesday in premarket New York trading.Cars will “become the most important mobile device,” VW’s Herbert Diess told top executives at an internal meeting last month. “If we see that, then we also understand why Tesla is so valuable from the view of analysts,” he added, lamenting that VW isn’t also looked at as tech-like.