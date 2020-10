Flash Briefing: Eskom scandals: Zondo, Koeberg; Sun International property; FX; Trump

More explosive evidence of the role of former president Jacob Zuma and his friend, Dudu Myeni, in Eskom affairs has emerged unfolding at the Zondo inquiry into state capture.Myeni – the former SAA chairperson described as a ‘wrecking ball’ and who presided over the airline as it sucked up billions of taxpayers’ funds in bailouts — has been described as a political ally of former president Jacob Zuma. Myeni’s hand man Nick Linell, a former lawyer, told the Zondo commission that Myeni was privy to knowledge about the inner workings of the power utility and helped to identify people who would be suspended, allegedly to make way for Gupta associates. Linell, who met Myeni in 2012, said Myeni actively participated in two Eskom meetings with Zuma. For more on that, For more on that, see the latest reports on the Zondo Commission at BizNews.com