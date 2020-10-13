Digging into Jacob Zuma bank accounts: Lawyer denies knowledge of Judge Zondo subpoena

Major SA banks are reported to have been subpoenaed by the Commission of Enquiry into State Capture. They have been asked to provide bank records of the Zuma family dating back to 2016.

This is according to a Sunday Times article which says the bank accounts could shed light on Jacob Zuma’s finances.

FNB said it is unable to confirm whether it received subpoenas in respect of specific persons from the Zondo Commission. “The bank confirms it continues to cooperate with the Zondo Commission. However, at this stage, the bank has no further comments.”

Jacob Zuma’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza told BizNews he had no knowledge of banks being asked for his client’s banking information. He declined to answer any of the questions relating to this, and Zuma’s imminent appearance before the Commission next month.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo issued a summons for Jacob Zuma to appear before the Commission from 16 to 20 November.

Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have demanded that Judge Raymond Zondo recuse himself from the hearing alleging that he is biased.

Meanwhile, a group of protesters held a march to have Justice Zondo recused on 9 October at the Zondo Commission. The Gauteng Jacob Zuma Support Group claims the Commission is biased against the former president. According to the group, the Commission of Enquiry into State Capture is not balanced, objective, and neutral.

Read the full statement below:

Protest march for the recusal of Deputy Chief Justice, #RaymondZondo, as Chair of the #CommisionOfEnquiryIntoStateCapture. pic.twitter.com/6WDnkGMTsv — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 8, 2020

During the march on Friday, the group handed over memorandums of demands to Justice Zondo and Chief Justice Mogoeng. Carl Niehaus says they complained to Chief Justice Mogoeng about Judge Zondo’s unbecoming behaviour towards the former president Jacob Zuma. “We have many complaints about the proceedings and lots of evidence that is damaging to Zuma.” There is personal and professional conflict between Judge Zondo and Jacob Zuma. Judge Zondo should have declared this conflict before chairing the Commission of Enquiry, according to Niehaus.

He told BizNews that Judge Zondo has seven days to recuse himself from the Commission of Enquiry. Failing which, the group will stage protests to have him recused.

