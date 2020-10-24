The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
The long play, a $21.8bn bet in 2014 turns into 2 billion users
A WhatsApp video caught my eye this week – https://youtu.be/DOKp7FmNJV – it shows a user kitting out their office via WhatsApp.
It’s not revolutionary but it’s a big change for the messaging app which has struggled to monetise.
Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014 for $21.8bn all in, which at the time equated to $55 per user (450 million).
Initially the share price rose from $68 to $77.56 when the regulatory approval process concluded.
But now with an expanded user base of 2 billion and a share price trading above $270 – it’s a classic long play whereby long term gains weren’t sacrificed for any short-term wins.
The new initiatives of how they service the community can only bode well.
A bold new debt trap, how SA pensions compare globally, a kiff interview with The Kiffness, The Wry Eye and more in this week’s BizNews Digest, download the PDF here – https://bit.ly/2Tuy21L.
If you’d like to receive the Weekender every Saturday in your inbox at 6am, please sign up here. You can also sign up to receive BizNews’ Daily Insider every weekday.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.