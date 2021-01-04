How to fix suspended exchange control circular, Regulation 28 – investment expert Nerina Visser. MUST READ!

the case of preservation funds and retirement annuities, where there is only the option of exiting the fund to either another retirement fund option, or an external post-retirement solution, the liability structure is not one of regular annuity / pension payments.

In fact, the biggest “liability” of a young retirement fund member, with at least a 20-30 years’ time horizon until the earliest legislated retirement age of 55, is one of real capital growth, and it is inconceivable that the current Regulation 28 limits, coupled with the pedestrian domestic economic growth outlook, can achieve the required real growth in retirement funds for such a member – this is a significant risk to the current retirement savings system.

Simultaneously, there is a disconnect between pre- and post-retirement regimes, where as soon as the member transfers to a post-retirement investment such as a living annuity, there is no restriction on foreign exposure, yet at this stage the member / annuitant is already in the drawdown phase, resulting in a specific liability stream of regular payments (at least 2.5% p.a. of the invested capital). This inconsistency, and leniency in the lack of liability matching required in some post-retirement savings vehicles, represent another significant risk to the current retirement savings system.

The current Regulation 28 construct does not recognise the realities of either the evolution of the retirement fund system (incl. from DB to DC, and from occupational funds to personal pre-retirement solutions such as RAs), or of the current state of the capital and investment markets and the opportunities it presents.

3. Look-through principle must be retained

It is worthwhile to remember the reason why the look-through principle was introduced in 2011. This was in the aftermath of the global financial crisis (“GFC”) in 2008, where investment banks created investment structures, wrapping sub-investment grade securities (e.g. sub-prime mortgages) into notes that received very high investment ratings from credit rating agencies, thereby effectively converting sub-investment grade investments into products that qualified for investment by – amongst others – pension funds.

In South Africa there was a similar experience of hedge funds being wrapped in structured notes, thereby converting hedge fund investments (to which regulatory limits applied) into credit notes, or debt instruments (with much more lenient regulatory limits). The specific purpose of the look-through principle was to avoid using a “wrapper” to effectively change the nature of the underlying investment for the purposes of regulatory or investment mandate limits.

The same principle should continue to apply – you can’t use the classification of the “wrapper” being “domestic” (e.g. a JSE-listed global ETF) to change the nature of the underlying (e.g. foreign equities). This would mean that such a JSE-listed global ETF may be classified as “domestic” for macro-prudential purposes but “foreign” for investment mandates and limits, e.g. Reg. 28, ASISA classifications, etc., as demonstrated in the example in section 1.

The question remains – what constitutes “foreign”? In the case of