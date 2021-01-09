The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Shrinking JSE options drive offshore need
Cartrack has joined a growing list of companies delisting from the JSE. The vehicle tracking group is swapping Sandton for New York.
The local investable universe has shrunk from 616 companies in 2000 to 339 at the end of 2020.
And with Cartrack taking this number lower, both the JSE and regulatory authorities need to wake up if they want to keep SA money at home.
As Bill Gates once said: “Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.”
