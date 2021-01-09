Shrinking JSE options drive offshore need

Cartrack has joined a growing list of companies delisting from the JSE. The vehicle tracking group is swapping Sandton for New York.

The local investable universe has shrunk from 616 companies in 2000 to 339 at the end of 2020.

And with Cartrack taking this number lower, both the JSE and regulatory authorities need to wake up if they want to keep SA money at home.

As Bill Gates once said: “Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.”

Most read

Most heard

(Visited 66 times, 66 visits today)