The Fauci emails: What did Tony tell Trump about Wuhan funding? Insights from the Wall Street Journal

The State-driven coronavirus narrative is unravelling. Rapidly. Yesterday, thousands of emails written by and to Dr Anthony Fauci, medical advisor to the US president, were put into the public domain. They strip the veneer from a carefully managed message. One which was mostly supported by mainstream and social media through self- and direct censorship. Ironically, some 3 200 Fauci emails, now available for anyone to download, have been exposed primarily through the legal efforts of two titles which were among the strongest propagators of the official message. For context, here’s this morning’s “Best of The Web” column from the Wall Street Journal. – Alec Hogg

By James Freeman

Highly skilled in the ways of Washington, Dr. Anthony Fauci persuaded a reluctant President Donald Trump to endorse shutting down much of the U.S. economy in the spring of 2020. After Mr. Trump turned against the idea, many governors continued to mandate shutdowns, supported by bleak pronouncements from Dr. Fauci and his adoring media fan base. The broad lockdown was a national disaster, yielding questionable public-health benefits and a mountain of new federal debt that America’s children will spend many years trying to finance. Prior to selling Mr. Trump on this radical therapy to address Covid-19, did Dr. Fauci disclose everything he knew about the possibility that a Chinese lab partly funded by his own institute might be the source of the pandemic?

Publicly, Dr. Fauci played down this possibility in 2020. But a trove of his emails obtained by two media outlets suggests that early in the pandemic, he had reason to take this potential scenario very seriously.

In our bizarre media age, since the two outlets are generally pro-Fauci and anti-Trump, it’s not easy to find the news they’ve uncovered, even in their own reports. Instead, Dr. Fauci is cast as a tireless and dedicated public servant who—don’t laugh—is uncomfortable in the media spotlight.

“Anthony Fauci’s Emails Reveal The Pressure That Fell On One Man,” says a headline in Buzzfeed. “Thousands of pages of communications obtained by BuzzFeed News show how Fauci tried to keep Americans calm and develop an effective strategy despite conflicts with the Trump administration,” says the subhead.

Over at the Washington Post, Paige Winfield Cunningham describes the work of her colleagues:

Hundreds of pages of emails obtained by The Post and BuzzFeed News through Freedom of Information Act requests confirm the way Fauci is already viewed by many — as diplomatic, tactful and responsive to inquiries from the public, a quality which often kept him up late at night answering emails.

“The correspondence from March and April 2020 opens a window to Fauci’s world during some of the most frantic days of the crisis, when the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was struggling to bring coherence to the Trump administration’s chaotic response to the virus and President Donald Trump was seeking to minimize its severity,” The Post’s Damian Paletta and Yasmeen Abutaleb write.

“Fauci’s actions during that period and beyond remain an intense focus for many Americans and political leaders,” they add. “During daily televised briefings at the White House, Fauci emerged as an at times reluctant — and polarizing — media star: To Trump supporters, he was a contrarian who seemed to undermine the president at every turn, while others viewed him as a reassuring voice of reason.”

…Fauci didn’t like the public adoration.

Since the two outlets that did so much to promote the Russia collusion hoax are still reluctant to let go of any anti-Trump narratives, news consumers may need to rely on other publications to tell them what the Post and Buzzfeed found. Nicholas Jensen takes a crack in the Australian:

America’s top medical adviser Anthony Fauci was informed as early as February 2020 that Covid-19 exhibited unusual viral characteristics which could have potentially been engineered in a lab, according to emails published.

A trove of private correspondence, obtained by The Washington Post and Buzzfeed, reveal some of the crucial moments leading up to the pandemic in early 2020 when Dr Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, sought urgent information regarding the nature and origins of Covid-19… In one email from Kristian Andersen, a virologist at the Scripps Research Institute in California, Dr Fauci was told that Dr Andersen and his fellow scientists had to “look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered”.