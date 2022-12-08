Is there still a haven for offshore investment that gives medium to long-term stability in an investment that is not correlated to the stock market? Justin Clarke AND Andrew Fotos from OrbVest gave feedback on the commercial real estate environment in the US. Emma Swart ran through OrbVest’s lowest-risk medical real estate offering.

