Celebrate the wins, we need them in any shape

The thought of a passport renewal, followed by an application for the required ID Smart card filled me with dread, given the stories of long queues and then longer waits for the final product.

But having recently finished the process I was more than pleasantly surprised.

I applied online, booked a face to face appointment at FNB in Sandton and didn’t wait for longer than 10 minutes, was greeted by friendly staff and two weeks later, both documents were in hand.

In a country where the glass is often more half empty than full, it’s important to celebrate the wins, now all we need is for Cyril to get the economy to follow suit.