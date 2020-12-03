‘Invisible’ township economies yield diamonds under lockdown pressure

At a time when the country’s unemployment rate is at a seventeen-year high, the resourcefulness of many South Africans has been tested as they find ways to keep food on the table. Small and medium-sized businesses in the formal sector have been forced to close thanks to the economic destruction caused by Covid-19. Large corporations have been had to retrench staff and scale back operations. Township businesses are smaller and more nimble. They were able to adapt when the country was put into a hard lockdown, and survive. Some informal traders have even thrived and were able to formalise their businesses. – Melani Nathan

Lockdowns in South Africa freed township entrepreneurs to thrive

By Pauline Bax

(Bloomberg) — Eighteen months ago, Kopano Mofokeng began supplying cooking oil to street food vendors in South Africa’s biggest township, Soweto, guaranteeing delivery within the hour and offering stock on credit before gradually expanding to products ranging from liver to chicken feet. Then the coronavirus outbreak hit and the country was shut down by the end of March. As the national economy tanked, Mofokeng feared the worst — that is, until he realized that government orders to stay indoors and stop traveling were triggering a surge in demand for local food.

Today, his Kasi Convenience company is thriving. He’s switched to chicken, charcoal and polystyrene fast-food boxes — he uses his grandparents’ home for storage — and works seven days a week with a team of friends and neighbours that’s grown to eight. “Covid has been tough but it’s benefited the economy of the townships and it was nice to see that,” Mofokeng, a 28-year-old former website product developer, said as he helped unload a truck with boxes of frozen chicken from Poland. “Vendors who were brave enough to stand on street corners particularly reaped the rewards. People saw it’s cheaper to buy fast food than to cook at home – for R20, you can feed your kids a meal.”

(Visited 32 times, 32 visits today)