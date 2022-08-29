Sacrifices paid off in Comrades win for Tete Dijana

The top five men’s places in the 95th Comrades Marathon all went to South Africans. Tete Dijana from North West came first, followed closely by Edward Mothibi in second place and Dan Moselakwe, who came third. But the day belonged to Dijana, who took unpaid leave from his job as a security guard three months ago to concentrate on his running – and it paid off, despite not all being plain sailing leading up to the ultra-marathon. Read on to share in his triumph. Article republished courtesy of the Daily Friend. – Sandra Laurence

Security guard secures Comrades win

By Staff Writer

Maiden Comrades Marathon winner Tete Dijana battled to hide his joy after winning the 95th edition of the ultra-marathon from only his second start in the race.

Dijana, who hails from the North-West province, crossed the finishing line in a time of 05:30:38, just over three minutes ahead of the second-placed Edward Mothibi, who was the defending champion.

The 34-year-old Dijana quit his job as a security guard to focus on running. He said winning the race meant a lot to him. He thanked his coach Dave Adams for ensuring he was in top nick for the race.

‘I don’t have any words. It took me three months to prepare for this marathon and I would like to thank coach Dave for his help,’ Dijana said.

‘It means a lot to me because I have been through a lot because before the race, something happened to me and I had to go to the psychologist.

‘I went into camp for three months and I took unpaid leave. The race also belongs to Mafikeng because the last two winners are from there.’

Women’s race winner Alexandra Morozova of Russia came in ahead of second place finisher Dominika Stelmach from Poland.

Morozova was only cleared to take part on Friday. ’It was amazing and it was one of the dreams that came through today,’ Morozova said through an interpreter.

‘It’s been one of the most difficult moments of my life in the past four years and it’s very good to be here and to achieve this.

‘I’ve been here a few years and it was my turn to take the medal now. There are other strong racers from previous years, so it’s my year now.’

