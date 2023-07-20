Creativity and Depression: An evolving narrative

In this thought-provoking article, the link between creativity and depression is explored through history’s eminent achievers. Artists like Churchill, Dickens, and Picasso have battled mental health issues, perpetuating the stereotype of the suffering artist. However, the narrative is evolving, emphasising that great art doesn’t require pain and suffering. Studies reveal that creative individuals can be psychologically stable, finding fulfilment in their work. Today, social media and self-publishing offer artists new avenues to connect with audiences without relying on traditional patronage. The modern artist must also embrace business acumen, empowering themselves to succeed without waiting to be discovered. Ultimately, managing creativity’s dark side while celebrating its gifts becomes a meaningful journey through life. The article was first published on FirstRand Perspectives.

The Curse of Creativity

By Debby Edelstein

Throughout history, there’s a long list of eminent creative achievers in all fields who’ve suffered from depression.

Winston Churchill famously described his darker times as his “Black Dog.” Charles Dickens and Robin Williams struggled with clinical depression. So did Picasso, Beethoven and Virginia Woolf.

In her book Touched with Fire (adapted into a movie with the same name), American clinical psychologist Kay Redfield Jamison writes that 38% of writers and poets had been treated for a mood disorder. All creative writers and artists (89%) had experienced “intense, highly productive, and creative episodes”.

With a popular narrative about creativity that focuses on suffering rather than success, It’s not surprising that there would be a link between artists and pain, creativity and anguish. However, many believe that the stereotype that links the artist with pain and suffering is overdue for an update.

“I am astounded I could let go of the drama of being a suffering artist,” writes Julia Cameron in the introduction to The Artist’s Way. “Nothing dies harder than a bad idea. And few ideas are worse than the ones we have about art.”

The starving artist, in particular, is a stereotype that anyone who pursues a career in the visual arts has to confront. Never mind that there are, in fact, many artists who have managed to achieve fame and fortune in their lifetimes. These include Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and Michelangelo, and many celebrated contemporary artists who South Africa’s William Kentridge exemplifies.

It’s equally important that we don’t overlook the countless creative people who don’t suffer from depression. The notion that great art comes from great pain doesn’t mean that suffering is a precursor for creativity.

Studies reveal that while not all artistic people are happy, many are. It turns out that creative types tend to be more psychologically stable than non-creatives – perhaps because of the outlet and connection to meaning that creative work provides. A study led by researchers at the University of Zurich asked participants to list their jobs and then to rate their happiness with that position on a simple scale of 1 (“not happy”) to 10 (“incredibly happy”). Artists and other creative types typically rated their overall job satisfaction substantially higher than those in more mundane fields.

We must continue to identify and celebrate role models who can straddle both worlds: artists and creatives who successfully navigate producing art while supporting themselves and their families. We need a new narrative reinforcing that making meaningful art doesn’t necessarily require suffering and starvation before recognition post-mortem. Anyone managing or considering a creative career deserves to hear this.

In Renaissance times, the only way to survive as an artist was to secure the attention of a wealthy patron – someone who recognised your talent and was prepared to fund your lifestyle while you spent your days courting a capricious muse. Almost as a hangover from these times, many modern creatives still believe that pursuing their art is a higher calling than pursuing filthy lucre and might spend their days waiting to be discovered. But the two extremes are unhealthy. Making art at the behest of patronage might result in the work losing its meaning. On the other hand, starving for one’s art in the name of dedication and meaning is hardly a sustainable path either for the individual artist or for the arts in general

Today, in the age of influencers and access to social media, even if you’re a creative with moderate talent, you have an instant route to finding an audience who might appreciate you or a community to work with as you hone your craft. You might not be guaranteed success, but your chances are much higher than they will be if you stay in your Garrett equivalent, waiting to be discovered.

“Pick Yourself” incants Seth Godin the modern patron saint of the creative freelancer who dreams of making an impact. And there is something both liberating and instructional about the phrase.

Liberating because the decision to “just do it” without waiting to be discovered is exhilarating. Suppose you are a writer you can self-publish. If you are an artist, you can engage with the audience most likely to support you and co-create as you go. Suppose your creativity presents itself as a new business idea. In that case, you can start a side hustle to test it’s viability before you risk investing the family fortune in funding your brainwave.

The instructional part of the slogan is to be a creative person today. It’s necessary to learn another set of skills as well. Universities like the UCT Graduate School of Business have stepped in to fill the gap by offering courses like Business Acumen for Artists to equip creatives with the skills to thrive in the world, not just in the studio

“Once you realise that no one is going to select you–that Prince Charming has chosen another house–you can get to work.” Says Godin.

And hard work will always be. In the war of art, where the battle is waged with keyboards or canvases without a guarantee of emerging victorious, days of self-doubt and self-loathing are inevitable. Only when you find discipline and put on daily headphones to drown out the inner saboteur might you be rewarded with occasional inspiration?

