Amazon’s first original SA film, The Shakedown, showcases unique “South Africanness” – Ari Kruger

South African comedy has moved beyond Leon Schuster slapstick to stand toe-to-toe with international standards, says Ari Kruger the director of Amazon’s first original South African film, The Shakedown. Kruger, who is the co-founder of Sketchbook Studios, wrote and directed the film, which is the first original South African film commissioned by Amazon. The other co-founder of Sketchbook is his wife, Julia Anastasopoulos, better known as SuzelleDIY, who portrays Natalia Diamond in the film. The Shakedown follows a broker entangled in an affair that leads to extortion, prompting him to seek assistance from his brother in the underworld. In an interview with BizNews Kruger said he is inspired by real life, particularly by South African characters found in the underworld. He said he sees “South Africanness as our currency” expressing hope that a global audience would find the film interesting. With the backing of Amazon, Kruger benefitted from a larger budget and creative collaboration that introduced an “international way of working.” The streaming giant has, since the making of The Shakedown, retracted from the South African market, but Kruger is optimistic that they would come back. – Linda van Tilburg

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Watch here

Listen here

Highlights from the interview

In a recent interview, Linda van Tilburg from BizNews spoke with Ari Kruger, the writer and director of The Shakedown, Amazon Video’s first South African original film. Kruger described the film as a crime comedy centred on a respected insurance broker in Cape Town whose life spirals out of control after an affair leads to extortion. He turns to his brother, a figure from the criminal underworld, for help, which results in a series of chaotic events.

Kruger emphasised the importance of character development, drawing inspiration from real-life South African figures and casting a diverse ensemble, including Carl Bjerke and Jack Parrow. He noted the challenge of making the protagonist relatable despite his unlikable traits. When asked about the film’s global appeal, Kruger expressed optimism, highlighting its cultural authenticity and universal themes of family and humour.

The response from South African audiences has been positive, although Kruger is still assessing its global reach. He explained how Amazon’s involvement provided a larger budget and creative support, allowing for a better production environment. Discussing the South African filmmaking landscape, Kruger noted the growing recognition from major streamers like Netflix, indicating a bright future for local content.

In closing, Kruger encouraged viewers to watch The Shakedown, asserting that it’s a fun representation of South African cinema, accessible on Prime Video.

Edited transcript of the interview

Linda Van Tilburg (00:37.869)

I am Linda van Tilburg from BizNews. Ari Kruger is the writer and director of the first-ever South African original film by Amazon Video. The film he directed is a crime comedy called The Shakedown. Well, I watched it last night and absolutely loved it. He’s also the co-founder of Sketchbook Productions. Ari, welcome to Business.

Ari Kruger (01:07.736)

Thanks, Linda. Thanks for having me here today.

Linda Van Tilburg (01:10.233)

It’s so lovely to have you with me. Can you tell us about The Shakedown? What it’s about without giving away the plot for those who might not have watched it yet?

Ari Kruger (01:23.852)

Yeah, so it’s a crime comedy about a well-respected medical aid and insurance broker in Cape Town who gets himself into hot water because he’s having an affair with his physiotherapist. When he breaks up with her and she gets upset, she decides to extort him. He then turns to his black sheep brother in the underworld to help him, and things spiral out of control from there. It’s a fun crime caper with comedy and a lot of heart.

Linda Van Tilburg (02:13.711)

The characters are quite interesting. You’ve got this Jewish family and two really funny criminals. Tell us a little more about them.

Ari Kruger (02:25.975)

I draw a lot of inspiration from characters in South Africa and the underworld here. When casting, we were lucky to get Carl Bjerke, who resides in LA, and Emmanuel Castas, who plays his black sheep brother. Their chemistry really shows on screen. My wife, Julia, who I’ve collaborated with before, plays Justin’s wife, Natalie. For the gangster characters, it was fun casting someone like Jack Parrow as one of the bumbling assassins, Mikey. Milton Shaw, another friend, plays the relentless assassin Henco, adding humour and danger to the role. We had a great cast.

Linda Van Tilburg (03:46.475)

Carl Bjerke, the main character, is brilliant. You really put him through the wringer—ice baths, long swims in the sea—and he takes it all without hesitation. How did you choose him for the role?

Ari Kruger (03:59.936)

Casting was tricky because Justin is somewhat unlikable from the start. We needed an audience to root for him despite his flaws. Carl is funny and instantly likeable, which is why he was the best choice for the role.

Linda Van Tilburg (04:38.661)

Do you think it has global appeal?

Ari Kruger (04:42.43)

I hope it does! I leaned into the South African-ness of this film because South Africans love to see themselves represented. I believe our unique perspective can appeal globally, similar to how New Zealand comedy has found success. This film has universal themes of family, crime, and comedy, and I think our South African flavour will resonate.

Linda Van Tilburg (05:45.999)

What kind of response have you had so far?

Ari Kruger (05:49.42)

South Africans have loved the film; it’s done well here. I haven’t received stats from Amazon yet, but the local response is great. Globally, it’s receiving positive reviews, though I’m not sure about overall awareness since streaming titles can get buried quickly.

Linda Van Tilburg (07:14.895)

Can you tell us about the filmmaking process? How did Amazon Prime Video get involved?

Ari Kruger (07:24.65)

We were fortunate to connect with Amazon as they were looking to enter South Africa. They wanted to commission projects, and we pitched this film. They expressed interest, and the process moved quickly from there.

Linda Van Tilburg (08:38.415)

What difference does it make with Amazon involved? Bigger budget? More time?

Ari Kruger (08:45.538)

Having Amazon involved meant a bigger budget, great creative support, and a strong local team. They encouraged a healthier work pace by implementing five-day weeks instead of six, which helped maintain crew energy.

Linda Van Tilburg (09:56.985)

Do you think big streamers have found the South African filmmaking scene?

Ari Kruger (10:02.296)

You would hope so. Netflix is commissioning work here, and Amazon had a brief stint. I remain optimistic about future opportunities for South African content, given the amazing stories and talent we have.

Linda Van Tilburg (11:14.169)

The film was shot in Sea Point, Cape Town. Do you have a preferred location? Cape Town is popular with filmmakers.

Ari Kruger (11:25.194)

I live in Cape Town, so we often shoot here. It was fitting for this film, given its Jewish community setting. Cape Town offers diverse locations that can double for other parts of the world, making it attractive for international filmmakers.

Linda Van Tilburg (12:22.775)

Is the environment friendly in terms of regulations for filmmakers?

Ari Kruger (12:28.43)

Yes, there’s an openness in South Africa to attract international productions. The local industry is thriving, with many international shows being filmed here, and there are rebate options to encourage more projects.

Linda Van Tilburg (13:12.495)

For Sketchbook, what have you found works best? Is a film more intense than doing shorter series?

Ari Kruger(13:24.438)

We’ve done it all! We started with the Suzelle web series on YouTube, then a TV show on Showmax, and now this film with Amazon. We specialise in comedy with a South African flavour, finding that niche resonates well both locally and internationally.

Linda Van Tilburg (14:28.569)

I’ve seen some of your advertisements. I often feel that overseas ads just can’t match South African humour. Do you think we have a unique brand of humour?

Ari Kruger (14:50.53)

Absolutely! Our humour reflects the diversity of our nation, with characters that resonate. South Africans love to see their experiences on screen, and our unique slang adds a layer of humour that can attract international audiences as well.

Linda Van Tilburg (16:02.061)

Anything else you’d like to add apart from encouraging people to watch the film?

Ari Kruger (16:08.876)

Just to say, go check out the film on Prime Video. Even though Amazon may have paused commissioning, the film is still accessible worldwide. It’s a fun local film, and I hope you enjoy it!

Linda Van Tilburg (16:30.149)

Thanks, Ari Kruger, for speaking with us.

Ari Kruger (16:32.706)

Thanks so much, Linda.

Read also: